Bengaluru Daycare Horror: Toddlers Allegedly Forced Into Washing Machine, Sprayed With Jet Spray and Locked in Bathrooms at Capgemini Campus

Viral videos allegedly show children aged two to three being made to sit inside a washing machine drum, locked in bathrooms, and sprayed with water using a toilet jet spray at a daycare inside Capgemini's Bengaluru campus.
An FIR has been registered against five caregivers under the Juvenile Justice Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police have seized CCTV footage, issued notices to the accused, and are continuing the investigation
Capgemini has temporarily shut the on-campus daycare facility, said it is cooperating with authorities, and the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also taken up the matter.
A BIG DAYCARE HORROR became reality in Bengaluru, where two- and three-year-old toddlers were tortured by their caregivers. Toddlers were allegedly made to sit in the drum of a front-loading washing machine. Then, water was sprayed into their mouths using a toilet jet spray. They were also locked in bathrooms while they were crying. Videos of the incident are going viral on social media, and many are shocked by the incident, especially working parents who send their children to daycare for safety.
The daycare was operating from IT giant Capgemini's Bengaluru campus. The incident has led to police action, with an FIR being filed against five women who worked at the caregiving centre. A separate complaint has been filed before the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. The incident has sparked widespread outrage among parents who work at the IT company and trusted the daycare with their children.
The case came to light when videos of the incident, in which the children were crying while being tortured, went viral on social media. The videos led to a police complaint in which it was mentioned that the women allegedly intimidated the toddlers who were in the daycare. Toddlers were allegedly made to sit inside the drum of a front-loading washing machine, had water sprayed into their mouths using a toilet jet spray, were locked inside bathrooms for crying, and were forced to sit on Western-style commodes.
While the information about whether the daycare was operated directly by Capgemini or by an external service provider functioning from within the company's premises is still unclear, in a statement after the incident Capgemini said, "Capgemini's foremost priority is the health, safety and well-being of its employees and their families. We are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and assisting them in their efforts to establish the facts. As a precautionary measure, we are temporarily closing the Bengaluru on-campus daycare facility."
The police are collecting the statements of the parents, the daycare staff, and other people involved in the incident. As per reports by The Economic Times, the police inspected the daycare centre on Wednesday, July 2, 2026, where they collected other information, including CCTV footage, and also issued notices to the five accused.
They have been booked under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and Section 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to criminal intimidation. Police have issued notices directing all five women to appear for questioning.
The children were subjected to severe physical and emotional abuse whenever they cried. The police investigation into the case is ongoing, and the police are waiting for evidence before taking further action against the accused. Under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, cruelty towards children by caregivers can attract imprisonment ranging from three to ten years if the allegations are proven in court.
The disturbing incident has triggered widespread outrage across the country after videos of the abuse surfaced on social media. Many people condemned the act, saying it was good that someone recorded it, while others said humanity has been lost. Some also criticised the parents, saying they should monitor their children better and understand the situation they are in, as blindly trusting a daycare facility is wrong.
One person wrote on social media, "I will k#!l the person if I see my child being handled this way. Blood boils just seeing this." Another wrote, "All daycare facilities need to monitor their staff strictly and recruit the right people after careful consideration and behavioural assessment. I have seen three or four videos recently where women caretakers are abusing kids in Anganwadis, daycare centres, and homes."
One other person wrote, "Good that someone has recorded it; otherwise, no one would have realised what was happening. Kids' lives are really miserable nowadays as humans are devils." Another wrote, "Over 15 innocent children suffered this nightmare at Society General Baby Care on the Capgemini campus. Parents trusted these monsters while working. FIR filed against five women under the Juvenile Justice Act."
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
[VP]
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