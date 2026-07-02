Bengaluru Daycare Horror: Toddlers Allegedly Forced Into Washing Machine, Sprayed With Jet Spray and Locked in Bathrooms at Capgemini Campus

A BIG DAYCARE HORROR became reality in Bengaluru, where two- and three-year-old toddlers were tortured by their caregivers. Toddlers were allegedly made to sit in the drum of a front-loading washing machine. Then, water was sprayed into their mouths using a toilet jet spray. They were also locked in bathrooms while they were crying. Videos of the incident are going viral on social media, and many are shocked by the incident, especially working parents who send their children to daycare for safety.

The daycare was operating from IT giant Capgemini's Bengaluru campus. The incident has led to police action, with an FIR being filed against five women who worked at the caregiving centre. A separate complaint has been filed before the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. The incident has sparked widespread outrage among parents who work at the IT company and trusted the daycare with their children.