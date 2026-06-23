5 Held for Chicken and Liquor Party on BJP Councilor's Boat in Ganga, Viral Video Sparks Police Action

On June 22, 2026, evening, a video of people cooking meat and enjoying alcohol in a boat in the middle of the Ganges at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat went viral and the internet is divided with several opinions. The viral video was approximately 1 minute and 15 seconds long. The boat is linked to Satyanarayan Sahni—alias Tanna, a BJP-nominated councilor from the Agastyakunda area. He is currently serving as a Vice President of the Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee Mandal within the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The police registered a case against all the members involved in the liquor party at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat and also seized the boat. The accused arrested by police includes Ajay Sahani, Arun Kumar Sahani, Rahul Sahani, Anurag Nishad, and Deepak Kumar. All the arrested accused are aged between 25 and 32 years, as reported by police.

See also: Water Started Leaking from ₹19,650 Crore Navi Mumbai Airport Months After Launch; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

ACP Dashashwamedh Atul Anjan Tripathi’s Statement

While addressing the controversy, ACP Dashashwamedh Atul Anjan Tripathi said that a case has been already registered under relevant sections, all five accused seen in the video have been arrested and are in police custody. The viral video appears to be old and the boat has been linked to Satyanarayan Sahni or his family member, although he was not there in the boat, ACP Dashashwamedh Atul Anjan Tripathi further added.

Also, he appealed to individuals that do not engage in any activities or acts that can hurt sentiments of the public, otherwise strict legal actions would be taken against them.

(Edited By Harsh Pandey)

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