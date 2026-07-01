“A Restaurant is Not a Playground”: Restaurant Owner Shares CCTV of Indian Family Vandalising Property in Vietnam’s Restaurant After Staff Asked Them to Control Children

An Indian family was accused of damaging property and harassing staff at Bombay Bites in Ho Chi Minh City after employees asked them to stop their children from throwing tissues, plates, and glasses around the dining area.
Restaurant owner Aishwarya Khanna Singh shared CCTV footage on Instagram alleging that the parents encouraged the children's behaviour, confronted employees, and physically intimidated staff instead of cooperating.
The viral video sparked widespread criticism on social media, with many users condemning the family's behaviour, calling for legal action, and stressing the importance of teaching children respect, discipline, and civic sense.
A VIDEO of an incident that happened at a restaurant in Vietnam has been going viral on social media since June 30, 2026. The incident happened at an Indian restaurant, Bombay Bites HCM, in the city's District 1 tourist area in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The staff of the restaurant allegedly told an Indian family to control their children as they were throwing tissues and plates around the dining area of the restaurant. The parents, instead of stopping them, joined them.
The restaurant owner, Aishwarya Khanna Singh, shared details of the confrontation on Instagram along with CCTV footage of the incident. Staff members politely requested the parents to stop the children from creating a mess. However, instead of cooperating, the children allegedly continued throwing tissues, and the parents reportedly handed them more tissue papers, allowing the behaviour to continue.
In the video, the children are first shown throwing tissue papers from the table across the restaurant floor. Moments later, the children are seen grabbing plates and drinking glasses from the table and tossing them onto the ground. As the situation became uncontrollable, the man, who appeared to be the father of the children, became angry and started throwing items onto the ground.
The man threw the tablecloth and other utensils that were present on the table. A staff member, who was frustrated by the family's reaction, threw his hat on the ground, and upon this, the woman started arguing. The woman pointed her finger at the staff member and started shouting at him. The man was also seen shouting at the staff and, at one point, even pushing the staff member, while the woman was also doing the same. The man was difficult to control and looked very aggressive. In the video, some other people had to come and stop the man.
In the comment section of the video, the owner, Aishwarya, wrote that the staff was trying to oblige the family, but the family was very disrespectful. “Let us be very clear: A restaurant is not a playground. Our staff are not targets for anger or entitlement. And influence does not place anyone above basic manners. Civic sense means teaching children accountability, respecting public property, and understanding that rules exist so everyone can enjoy the space safely and comfortably.”
She said that when all these values are ignored, the behaviour the family showed can affect the workers, the other guests, and the business as a whole. She further stressed that while providing hospitality is the responsibility of the restaurant, "basic decency is everyone's responsibility," adding that respect for staff members, public property, and shared spaces is non-negotiable.
The incident drew widespread backlash online, with many calling out the family for their behaviour at the restaurant. Many people on social media blamed the parents for encouraging unacceptable behaviour instead of teaching their children discipline and respect. Many also condemned the vandalism and physical intimidation of hospitality workers, saying such behaviour should have legal consequences.
One user wrote on social media, “The spoilt offspring have clearly taken after their parents. What a shame they bring to this country. Who are these lowlifes? Their passports should be impounded.” Another wrote, “Name & shame.....feel sad for the kids being raised by such shameless parents!”
One other wrote, “Teaching children good behavior is one of the first duties of parenting—do it early, before life teaches them the hard way.” Another wrote, “I mean why? Was it necessary to do that, or is he just mad? One mistake will now cause uneasiness in the family.”
Another user said, “Their passports should be suspended for at least 2 years. They should also be punished with community service and be made to clean public places for at least 100 hours. That is one way of forcing civic sense into these illiterate rich idiots.”
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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