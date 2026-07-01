“A Restaurant is Not a Playground”: Restaurant Owner Shares CCTV of Indian Family Vandalising Property in Vietnam’s Restaurant After Staff Asked Them to Control Children

What is shown in the viral Vietnam video

In the video, the children are first shown throwing tissue papers from the table across the restaurant floor. Moments later, the children are seen grabbing plates and drinking glasses from the table and tossing them onto the ground. As the situation became uncontrollable, the man, who appeared to be the father of the children, became angry and started throwing items onto the ground.

The man threw the tablecloth and other utensils that were present on the table. A staff member, who was frustrated by the family's reaction, threw his hat on the ground, and upon this, the woman started arguing. The woman pointed her finger at the staff member and started shouting at him. The man was also seen shouting at the staff and, at one point, even pushing the staff member, while the woman was also doing the same. The man was difficult to control and looked very aggressive. In the video, some other people had to come and stop the man.

In the comment section of the video, the owner, Aishwarya, wrote that the staff was trying to oblige the family, but the family was very disrespectful. “Let us be very clear: A restaurant is not a playground. Our staff are not targets for anger or entitlement. And influence does not place anyone above basic manners. Civic sense means teaching children accountability, respecting public property, and understanding that rules exist so everyone can enjoy the space safely and comfortably.”

She said that when all these values are ignored, the behaviour the family showed can affect the workers, the other guests, and the business as a whole. She further stressed that while providing hospitality is the responsibility of the restaurant, "basic decency is everyone's responsibility," adding that respect for staff members, public property, and shared spaces is non-negotiable.