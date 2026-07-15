Black Magic Inside the Court: Karnataka Woman Arrested for Performing Rituals Inside Courtroom to Allegedly Influence Civil Case

A 65-year-old woman, Manjula, was allegedly caught on CCTV sprinkling white mustard seeds on a judge's chair inside a Chikkaballapur courtroom as part of a suspected black magic ritual.
Police believe she carried out the ritual hoping to influence the outcome of an ongoing civil case involving her family.
Following a complaint by court authorities, police arrested Manjula. She has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody while the investigation continues.
A SHOCKING CASE has emerged from Karnataka's Chikkaballapur, where a woman has been arrested for allegedly performing black magic inside a courtroom. The 65-year-old woman was captured on CCTV allegedly sprinkling white mustard seeds on the judge's chair. The ritual inside the courtroom was reportedly an attempt to influence an ongoing civil case involving her family. The woman was arrested by the Chikkaballapur Town Police on July 11, 2026, and the court has remanded her to 14 days of judicial custody.
The woman has been identified as Manjula, a resident of Valasanna Beedi in Chikkaballapur town. As per The Indian Express, police said the incident took place at around 9:40 am on July 9, 2026, inside the courtroom of the 1st Additional Senior Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC).
According to the investigation, Manjula entered the courtroom before the judge arrived. When the courtroom was empty, she allegedly sprinkled consecrated white mustard seeds on the judge's chair and the dais as part of a black magic ritual.
She then left the courtroom. Later, court staff noticed the white mustard seeds and informed the court authorities that something unusual had happened inside the courtroom. The authorities then reviewed the CCTV footage installed inside the courtroom to determine how the seeds had reached there. The footage allegedly showed Manjula entering the courtroom and performing the ritual, following which the police were informed.
During the investigation, police found that a civil dispute involving Manjula's family is currently pending before the same court. Investigators believe she performed the ritual in the hope that it would influence the court proceedings and help secure a favourable verdict for her family.
In the pending case, Manjula's brother, Venkatarama, is one of the respondents. However, the exact nature of the civil dispute has not been disclosed, and police are continuing to investigate the motive behind the ritual.
The complaint was filed by Netra, the Chief Administrative Officer of the court, after the CCTV footage was reviewed. Based on the complaint, the Chikkaballapur Town Police registered a case and launched an investigation. Police have booked Manjula under the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act, 2017, a law enacted to prohibit practices considered exploitative, superstitious, or harmful.
Officials said the investigation is still underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident, whether anyone else was involved, and if there was any wider conspiracy connected to the pending civil case.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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