Black Magic Inside the Court: Karnataka Woman Arrested for Performing Rituals Inside Courtroom to Allegedly Influence Civil Case

Woman Caught Performing Black Magic on CCTV

The woman has been identified as Manjula, a resident of Valasanna Beedi in Chikkaballapur town. As per The Indian Express, police said the incident took place at around 9:40 am on July 9, 2026, inside the courtroom of the 1st Additional Senior Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC).

According to the investigation, Manjula entered the courtroom before the judge arrived. When the courtroom was empty, she allegedly sprinkled consecrated white mustard seeds on the judge's chair and the dais as part of a black magic ritual.

She then left the courtroom. Later, court staff noticed the white mustard seeds and informed the court authorities that something unusual had happened inside the courtroom. The authorities then reviewed the CCTV footage installed inside the courtroom to determine how the seeds had reached there. The footage allegedly showed Manjula entering the courtroom and performing the ritual, following which the police were informed.