Did Black Magic Actually Make Sunrisers Hyderabad Win Against Chennai Super Kings? Viral Lemon Ritual Video Stuns Internet

The Indian Premier League (IPL) season is underway in India, with cricket fever at its peak as fans closely follow their favourite teams. However, only one team can emerge as the winner. Amid this excitement, a bizarre incident involving one of the most popular teams, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), caught everyone’s attention during their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, April 18, 2026—a match that ended in a victory for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

While fans expected match highlights to dominate social media, an unusual moment stole the spotlight. During the game, an SRH supporter was seen performing a ritual with a lemon in the stands. Around the same time, Sakib Hussain bowled a fast delivery that Shivam Dube completely missed, leading to his dismissal. The fan was seen holding the lemon, appearing to chant something and making gestures just before the stumps were knocked over—prompting many online to jokingly call it “black magic.”