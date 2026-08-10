Maharashtra FDA Revokes Licenses of Punjab Grill, South India Dosa Corner And Five Other Eateries in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai; Seizes Banned Food Stock Worth Rs 2.83 Crore

FOLLOWING THE MAHARASHTRA FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION’s (FDA) state-wide crackdown on food hygiene, five more high-profile eateries have had their Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licenses revoked. During inspections, the state agency found cockroach and fly infestations, poor hygiene, unsafe food storage, inadequate records, and other concerning safety violations, which led to the revocation of FSSAI licenses of seven food establishments across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai — including Punjab Grill and South India Dosa Corner.

This action by the Maharashtra FDA comes after serious lapses in food safety and hygiene violations were discovered during its inspections, including cockroach and fly infestations, improper food storage, poor kitchen sanitation, and missing mandatory records.

The Maharashtra FDA has been upping the ante in its enforcement operations. During a state-wide, three-day crackdown on food safety and hygiene conducted between August 4 and 6, 2026, the state agency registered 19 FIRs, arresting 22 people and seizing banned gutkha and paan masala stock worth Rs 20.29 lakh. Additionally, the FDA seized other food products worth Rs 2.63 crore, weighing nearly 3.99 lakh kg. In total, the three-day crackdown led to a seizure of goods worth Rs.2.83 crore.

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The FDA conducted 31 raids across the state, inspecting 63 restaurants, hotels, and dhabas. It issued 38 improvement notices and suspended seven food business licenses over violations of food safety and hygiene protocols.

Seven FSSAI Licenses Revoked Across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai

In its Mumbai region drive, the Maharashtra FDA inspected ten hotels, restaurants, and canteens. Four FSSAI licenses were revoked, five food establishments were directed to halt their operations, and one was issued an improvement notice.

At the South India Dosa Corner eatery in Kurla, FDA officials uncovered inappropriate waste disposal, inadequate cleaning methods, and a lack of medical, vaccination, and food safety training records. Required records were not kept, and the establishment failed to correct inadequacies despite prior notification, leading to the eatery’s FSSAI license being revoked.

In Navi Mumbai, Punjab Grill — the state-wide restaurant chain of North-Indian cuisine — came under the FDA’s scanner. The prominent food establishment’s FSSAI license was revoked after officials found cockroach infestation, unhygienic conditions, stagnant water, and missing mandatory records, along with other serious violations. Two other food establishments’ FSSAI licenses were also revoked.

Maharashtra FDA Seizes Banned Food Stock Worth Rs 2.83 Crore

The Maharashtra FDA’s crackdown next turned its attention to banned food products. The state agency’s action led to the registration of 19 FIRs, 22 arrests, one prosecution, and the sealing of six premises.

Across Mumbai, Konkan, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the FDA seized Rs 20.29 lakh worth of banned gutkha and paan masala products. In a separate raid, the state agency raided 12 establishments and confiscated other food products worth Rs 2.63 crore, covering nearly 3.99 lakh kg. A total of 2.83 crore worth of banned products were seized.

See also: Maharashtra FDA Raids Pune Shop Owned by Accused Siya Goyal’s Father for Allegedly Violating Food Safety Guidelines; Seizes Products Worth Over Rs 8 Lakh

Maharashtra's FDA Shuts Down Two IIT Bombay Messes

Two hostel messes of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, were issued “stop business” notices after the Maharashtra FDA found that the eateries were functioning without required permissions and registrations.

As per the FDA, the mess facilities at hostel 1 and 2 of the institute's Powai campus were operating without the necessary licenses and registrations. They were subsequently directed to halt operations. Additionally, news agency PTI reported that inspections of the mess facilities in Hostel No. 12, 13 and 14 also revealed certain deficiencies and lapses.

Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe stated that the FDA has taken a zero-tolerance policy against dangerous food, and warned that harsh legal action will continue against anyone who manufactures, stores, or distributes illegal food products.

(Edited by Agniva Ray)