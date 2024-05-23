Indian Kashmir voting reaches 59%

Indian Kashmir voting:- A voter turnout of 59% was reported Monday in Indian-administered Kashmir during the fifth phase of the Indian general elections. The May 20 polling marks significant progress for the area since the eruption of armed conflict in the region against Indian forces in 1989.

More than 1.7 million adults were eligible to vote in the disputed Himalayan territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a region claimed by both India and Pakistan.

Historically, the Kashmir valley has experienced low voter turnout in parliamentary elections. The highest turnout was recorded in 1984 at 61.09%. In 2019, some 37% of voters participated.

The elections in India began in late April and will continue through June. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third term in office. His bitter rival, Rahul Gandhi, is aiming to replace him.

“This year’s poll percentage is definitely the second highest in the democratic history of Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency,” reads a media statement issued from the office of Jammu and Kashmir’s chief electoral officer, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole.

“The main reasons for the increased turnout include improved security and law-and-order conditions over the last 4-5 years, mobilization efforts by 22 candidates and political parties, election awareness initiatives by Deputy Commissioners and the CEO office through Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation activities, and, importantly, the voters’ strong belief that it is the ballot which can lead to sustainable development,” the statement added.

Polling for Baramulla, a northern constituency, started slowly but gained momentum in the latter half of the day. Voters of all ages were seen lining up to cast their ballots.

“Voting is a fundamental right that allows us to participate in the democratic process and honor those who fought for democracy and equal rights,” Ruqaya Akhter, a first-time voter, told VOA. “Many individuals and movements have faced significant challenges to secure this right for all citizens, often in the face of violence, discrimination and imprisonment. By voting, we acknowledge and respect the sacrifices made by those who risked their lives to ensure a fair and inclusive society for everyone.”

In Baramulla, the expected battle was between Omar Abdullah, the former chief minister and vice president of the National Conference, or NC, party, and Sajad Ghani Lone, a separatist-turned-mainstream politician and founder of the People’s Conference, or PC, party. The dynamics shifted, however, when incarcerated politician and former member of the legislative assembly Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, decided to contest the election from New Delhi’s Tihar jail.

Rashid is the founder of the Awami Ittehad Party. He is jailed under anti-terrorism laws.

“NC and PC have had a stronghold in north Kashmir, but this year people may surprise everyone as a large number of youth have come out in support of Engineer Rashid,” Nazir Ahmad Reshi, a resident of the Sumbal area in Bandipora district, told VOA.

“One cannot predict the victory of any particular candidate. The youth are with Engineer Rashid while the rest of the people are with NC and PC,” he said.

Despite having few resources to cover his campaign expenses, Engineer Rashid has attracted large support. Thousands rallied around him voluntarily when his son, Abrar Rashid, filed nomination papers on his behalf.

The elder Rashid was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir government in 2019 and later booked by the National Investigation Agency in a terror-funding case.

Simran Jan, a first-time voter, said she hoped Rashid would receive many votes.

“Engineer Rashid has always taken a strong stance and consistently advocates for the rights of Kashmiris. He is currently imprisoned due to his ideology. During the 2014 floods, he personally rescued victims using his own vehicle,” Simran Jan said.

“Local and national political parties have consistently failed to fulfill their promises. I wish to see him free. The day he is released from prison will feel like a festival,” she told VOA.

Rashid’s detention came before the Modi government revoked the semiautonomous status of Muslim majority Kashmir in August 2019. Kashmir's loss of its special status led to the division of the region into two federal territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Both areas are ruled by the central government and have no legislatures of their own.

Meanwhile, Ladakh also exercised its electoral franchise for the first time since it was separated from the previous state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Ladakh parliamentary constituency, the largest in the country in terms of area, recorded a voter turnout of approximately 67.15%, officials said.

“People of Ladakh choose this election as a referendum in order to send a message to the center government. In 2019 elections, BJP government did not fulfill the promises made by them during the previous elections,” Padma Stanzin, a resident of the Leh district of Ladakh, told VOA. “The local population is upset. BJP is not coming into power in Ladakh. Independent candidates and Congress Party candidates may win because of anti-incumbency against BJP as we feel that our rights are at stake.”

A candidate from Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Tashi Gyalson, and one from the main opposition party, Indian National Congress’s Tsering Namgyal, are among those contesting the elections in Ladakh.

The BPJ is not contesting the elections in Indian Kashmir. News reports say the move signals ongoing discontent over the 2019 move, and there is speculation BJP candidates would have lost. VOA/SP