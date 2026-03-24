Election Commission Letter With BJP Seal Sparks Political Storm; Opposition Questions Credibility, EC Calls It a “Clerical Error”

A document sent by the Election Commission of India was found carrying the Bharatiya Janata Party seal, triggering a political controversy.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Indian National Congress questioned the EC’s independence, calling it a serious lapse.
The EC termed it a clerical error caused by an oversight and withdrew the document, but the issue gained traction ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections.
On Monday, March 23, 2026, a fresh political controversy erupted in Kerala after a document sent by the Election Commission of India (ECI) was found carrying the seal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While the Election Commission termed it a “clerical error,” opposition parties and sections of the public raised serious concerns over the lapse.
The issue came to light when the Kerala unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) shared a picture of an affidavit attached to a letter dated March 19, 2019. The document, linked to a communication about candidates’ criminal records, appeared to carry the BJP’s Kerala seal instead of the official Election Commission mark.
The CPI(M) strongly criticised the incident, questioning whether the Election Commission and the BJP were functioning independently. In a post on X, the party mocked the situation, suggesting that even basic institutional separation seemed to be missing.
In its post, CPI(M) said, “It is no secret that the same power centre seems to control both the Election Commission of India and the BJP,” adding that even if that were the case, there should at least be the “courtesy” of maintaining two separate desks. “Seals are being casually swapped. A BJP seal on an Election Commission letter!” the party said, comparing the incident to earlier allegations that “no matter which button you press, the lotus appears — here comes another ‘coincidence.’”
The CPI(M) also claimed that the document had been received by multiple political parties and verified by at least two of them. “The document has been received by multiple parties. It has been cross-verified with at least two of the recipients. It is also confirmed that the email originated from the official Election Commission source,” it said.
The Indian National Congress also questioned the Election Commission. Its Kerala unit asked, “Are you operating out of BJP’s office? How did you get access to their seals? Or is it BJP’s letter to all Electoral Officers with your letterhead?” The party termed the development a “serious red flag,” raising concerns about how a political party’s seal appeared on an official document of a constitutional body.
Responding to the controversy, the Election Commission, through the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Kerala, clarified that the issue was caused by an administrative oversight. In a statement, it said, “It has come to our notice that a letter from the Election Commission, bearing the seal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is being circulated across various Malayalam news channels,” adding that the error was identified and corrected immediately.
The Commission explained that the BJP’s Kerala unit had approached the CEO’s office seeking clarification on the 2019 guidelines related to candidates’ criminal records. As part of the request, the party submitted a photocopy of an old directive that already carried its seal. However, officials failed to notice this and mistakenly shared the same document with other political parties. The Commission also noted that these guidelines have since been revised and updated versions have already been circulated.
The Election Commission urged the public and media not to draw conclusions or spread misleading information based on the incident. It reiterated that safeguards are in place to ensure that the electoral process remains free from any external influence.
However, the controversy has sparked a wider debate about internal procedures and document verification within the Commission. Public reactions have also reflected anger and skepticism. One user wrote, “Clerical error!! What was BJP stamp doing in your office anyway?? No more pretending anymore.” Another commented, “What a childish excuse in the name of ‘clerical error’! Utterly shameful.”
The timing of the incident has made it particularly sensitive, as Kerala is set to go to the polls soon. The Kerala Assembly Election 2026 is approaching, with a three-way contest between the ruling LDF, the opposition UDF, and the NDA. The Election Commission of India has announced that voting will take place in a single phase on April 9, 2026, while the results will be declared on May 4, 2026.
With only a few weeks left before polling, all major political parties have already announced their candidates. A total of 140 members will be elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Among these constituencies, several have traditionally been strongholds of specific parties, making them key battlegrounds in this election.
[VP]
Suggested Reading: