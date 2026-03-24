Election Commission Letter With BJP Seal Sparks Political Storm; Opposition Questions Credibility, EC Calls It a “Clerical Error”

On Monday, March 23, 2026, a fresh political controversy erupted in Kerala after a document sent by the Election Commission of India (ECI) was found carrying the seal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While the Election Commission termed it a “clerical error,” opposition parties and sections of the public raised serious concerns over the lapse.

The issue came to light when the Kerala unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) shared a picture of an affidavit attached to a letter dated March 19, 2019. The document, linked to a communication about candidates’ criminal records, appeared to carry the BJP’s Kerala seal instead of the official Election Commission mark.

The CPI(M) strongly criticised the incident, questioning whether the Election Commission and the BJP were functioning independently. In a post on X, the party mocked the situation, suggesting that even basic institutional separation seemed to be missing.

In its post, CPI(M) said, “It is no secret that the same power centre seems to control both the Election Commission of India and the BJP,” adding that even if that were the case, there should at least be the “courtesy” of maintaining two separate desks. “Seals are being casually swapped. A BJP seal on an Election Commission letter!” the party said, comparing the incident to earlier allegations that “no matter which button you press, the lotus appears — here comes another ‘coincidence.’”