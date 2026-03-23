From Nemom to Palakkad: 8 Key Constituencies That Could Decide the Fate of Kerala in the 2026 Assembly Election

The Kerala Assembly Election 2026 is just around the corner, with a three-way contest between the ruling LDF, the main opposition UDF, and the NDA. The Election Commission of India has announced that the election will be held in a single phase on April 9, 2026. The results, which will decide the fate of the state, are scheduled to be declared on May 4, 2026.

With only weeks remaining until polling day, all major political parties have announced their lists of candidates. On April 9, 2026, 140 members will be elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Among these 140 constituencies, some have been longstanding strongholds, almost fortresses for certain political parties.

In the last Assembly election, the CPI(M)-led LDF formed the government by winning 99 out of 140 seats. Here are some of the key constituencies that will play a crucial role in deciding the state’s future, with all eyes set on them on April 9, 2026.

See Also: Kerala Assembly Election 2026: Ruling Alliance LDF Announces Candidate List