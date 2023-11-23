India’s first woman judge of Supreme Court Fatima Beevi passes away at 96

India’s first woman judge of the Supreme Court Fathima Beevi breathed her last at a private hospital at Kollam on Thursday. She was 96-years-old and was in hospital for a while.

Beevi, who was living at her home in Pathanamthitta after retirement, has a number of firsts to her name.

Apart from being the first woman judge of the apex court she was the first Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission and the first Muslim female Governor (Tamil Nadu).

Incidentally Beevi enrolled herself as an advocate in 1950 and began her career in the lower judiciary in Kerala.