Kerala High Court Questions Centre Over Delay in Setting Up AIIMS

Kochi, Feb 25 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction with the Centre’s stand on establishing an AIIMS in the state, rekindling a debate that resurfaces with clockwork regularity and renewed disappointment.

Hearing a petition on the issue, the court questioned the delay in taking a decision and asked whether the Union government had, in principle, decided to set up an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kerala.

The court had earlier directed the Centre to conduct a feasibility study at the site proposed by the state.

When the Union government sought four weeks’ time to respond, the bench declined, granting two weeks instead.