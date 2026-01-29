AIIMS Delhi Patients Sleep in Subways as Shelter Homes Overflow: Winter Relief Ends March 15, 2026, But Where Is Delhi Government’s Summer Plan for the Poor?

The official also said that the shelter camp was running at its full capacity. DUSIB was working hand in hand with an NGO - SYMP, so that a proper number of volunteers were enforced at the site, for smooth operational running. DUSIB also has about five shelter tents (with a capacity of 20 beds each) near Gate number 3 and 5 of the AIIMS Metro Station. SYMP volunteers are working there to provide bedding, blankets, food and water to the homeless, patients and their caretakers.

Capacity At Shelter Homes Full

The problem of accommodation crisis is still at large, because the shelter homes are operating at full capacity. Due to this, many people are forced to spend their nights inside the Subway. Following the Delhi High Court’s directions, authorities have allocated the subway for night shelter as a last resort.

Harendra Chowdhary, from UP, who is here for the treatment for his four month old baby, told about the excruciating conditions he has to face for his child’s treatment. “There was a problem with my four month old baby, he required a heart stent operation. I have been here for 2-3 months now, staying on the streets. Before here (inside the subway), we (Harender and his family) were staying on the footpath near Gate number 1 of the AIIMS Metro Stations. Our whole family used to sleep in the open sky, under a makeshift tent (composed of Tarpaulin). Then the police and security forcefully removed us. Here also, initially, security guards sprayed cold water to remove us”, said Harender.

Another patient, an old woman, who wished to be unnamed, told that she was here for her heart’s operation. “We are forced to stay in the cold here. We went to the shelter homes, but the capacity there is full. What can we do now, we don’t have money to stay somewhere else?”

Naval Kishore Yadav, senior citizen and a heart patient from Bihar, said that it is very hard for them to stay out here, in the cold. “We are poor people, we are just trying to accommodate ourselves here. There is no proper facility of staying here, we just do whatever we can to lie on the footpaths and inside the subway”, added Naval Kishore. He also mentioned that previously, he visited Patna AIIMS Hospital (Bihar) but the facility there was not good, and he did not receive proper consultation and treatment. He further said: “I was referred to BHU (Banaras Hindu University) Hospital, and then they referred me to Delhi AIIMS, saying that there was no other place that could treat me.”

See Also: The Childhood Bond of India’s Chief Electoral Reformer T. N. Seshan and India’s Metro Man E. Sreedharan: How They Grew Together and Later Shaped India