Left vs Right: How Kannur Became the Epicenter of Political Violence in Kerala

Between 2000 and 2017, the district witnessed the deaths of 85 CPI(M) workers, 65 RSS workers, and 11 IUML workers. The 1969 murder of RSS activist Vadikkal Ramakrishnan is often considered the first politically motivated killing in the state.

Discussions around this murder resurfaced decades later, particularly after the CPI(M)’s victory in the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, when Pinarayi Vijayan became the Chief Minister of Kerala. Vijayan was once named as a prime accused in the Ramakrishnan murder case.

1969 marked the official beginning of recorded political murders in the state.

Kannur Violence and the Right vs Left Mayhem

The ideological conflict dates back to the pre-independence era, when a rally led by the then RSS Sarsanghchalak, M.S. Golwalkar was allegedly attacked by communist groups in the 1940s. With Sangh members and Marxists blaming each other for the violence in the district, police records show that the BJP-RSS has also had conflicts with the Congress and the Popular Front of India (PFI), apart from the CPI(M).

Data reported by The Print states that between 1972 and 2017, out of 193 political murder cases, 112 accused allegedly belonged to the Sangh Parivar, while 110 were from the CPI(M). These numbers vary depending on the source and narrative. However, Kannur continues to remain a hotspot of politically motivated killings, with no common ground between the rival groups of the RSS-BJP and the CPI(M).

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When did Kannur become the Violence club of Keralam?

According to a 2018 book titled Kannur: Inside India’s Bloodiest Revenge Politics, the conflict between the two sides began escalating after 1968. At the time, the Kerala government introduced laws for the welfare of beedi workers. The book, written by journalist Ullekh N.P., states that beedi company owners opposed these laws, leading to the shutdown of several factories and resulting in mass layoffs.

Later, the companies introduced a new system in which beedi workers worked from home for lower wages. This system was supported by the RSS, which was criticised by the CPI(M), as it claimed that workers were being exploited. This further intensified the already rising tensions between the RSS and the CPI(M), leading to an aggressive political rivalry.

Decades later, the Thalassery riots broke out in 1971. The riots reportedly lasted for four days, beginning on December 29, 1971, and involved clashes between Hindu and Muslim communities in Thalassery, Kannur. According to an exclusive report by The Indian Express, the violence affected 480 Muslims and 89 Hindus. Reports further suggested that several temples and mosques were attacked during the unrest.

Researcher A. Valsalan stated that the 1971 Thalassery riots also marked the beginning of the rivalry between the two sides. According to one narrative, the riots were fuelled to weaken the workers’ movement in the region. Another narrative suggests that the violence was triggered by rumours that slippers were thrown at a religious procession, which was later debunked as false.

Cut to the present, the violence in Kannur has left a lasting impact on Kerala, with political alliances continuing to blame each other for its origins. With the Assembly election scheduled for April 9, 2026, the state is set to witness the next chapter in its political history, one that will determine whether Kerala will see a third consecutive CPI(M) term or if the opposition will prevail.

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