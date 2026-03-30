Circle of Accusations Over an RSS Deal Continues; It Appears Both CPI(M) and Congress have an Alleged Deal with the RSS

Over the past couple of days, both the LDF and the UDF have been accusing each other of having affiliations with the RSS in the past. The war of words began when Congress alleged that there is a CPI(M)-BJP deal in the upcoming Assembly election scheduled for April 9, 2026.

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Congress leader V. D. Satheesan stated that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is a man who changes his position on any matter according to what suits his goals. According to The Hindu, Satheesan said that BJP workers protest at his residence frequently and that the saffron party has been strongly working against him. “The BJP is working to defeat Congress,” said Satheesan.

Amid the narrative raised by the Congress over a CPI(M)-BJP deal, CM Vijayan has counter-questioned Congress leader Satheesan’s claims. He asked in a Facebook post, “What deal led him to participate as the inaugurator at the Golwalkar centenary celebration organized by the RSS in Paravur, where he bowed before Golwalkar’s photo and lit a lamp?”

He further added that Satheesan always deflects questions related to his attendance at the Golwalkar event and connects them to another event from 2013. “The timing of Satheesan’s participation in the event to honour Golwalkar, the second Sarsanghchalak of the RSS and its longest-serving leader, is also significant,” Vijayan added.

The Congress leader had also accused Vijayan of colluding with the RSS in the 1977 election, which led to his victory. Vijayan won from the Kuthuparamba constituency against Abdulkadar of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) under the UDF.

What Did Vijayan Say About the Deal with the RSS?