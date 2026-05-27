ED Raids Former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s House in Exalogic-CMRL Money Laundering Case

The officers of the ED were accompanied by armed personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who arrived at the locations early in the morning. After reaching the spots, they cordoned off the locations during the search operations. The raids happened shortly after the Kerala High Court gave permission to the agency to continue its probe.

The ED action came hours after the Kerala High Court dismissed a petition filed by CMRL on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. The application sought to quash the ED proceedings and summons issued by the agency. The High Court allowed the central agency to continue its probe into the case.

The investigation is related to the daughter of Pinarayi Vijayan and CMRL. The controversy is that Exalogic Solutions, an IT firm owned by Vijayan’s daughter T. Veena, received around Rs 1.72 crore from CMRL. This happened between 2017 and 2021 for IT services which were allegedly never provided. The ED suspects that the payments may have been used to settle liabilities of the company.

The agency had registered a money laundering case in 2024 after examining financial transactions linked to Exalogic and related entities. The ED has maintained before the High Court that its probe is independent of an earlier investigation conducted by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).