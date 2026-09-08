Kerala Anchor Aparna Kurup Faces Police Case After Row Over Muslim Scholar's Remarks

The remarks triggered widespread criticism, and the issue found its way onto BIG TV's political debate programme, Big Dialogue. Anchoring the show, Aparna opened with a strongly worded introduction condemning the cleric's position on gender segregation. However, her framing soon became a flashpoint of its own, with critics arguing that some of her phrasing mischaracterised Islamic teachings and clerics more broadly rather than confining itself to the specific remarks in question.

One of the panellists on the show, Abdulla Basil CP, later shared a clip of Aparna's comments online, arguing that her statement effectively targeted an entire community and contained factual inaccuracies, even as he kept his own criticism measured. That clip proved to be the tipping point. Conservative Islamist groups and their online supporters seized on it, and criticism of Aparna quickly turned into a torrent of hostility across social media.

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Controversy And the Backlash that Aparna Faced

Facing mounting pressure, BIG TV and Aparna Kurup issued an unconditional apology on September 1, 2026, stating that certain remarks made during the discussion on gender discrimination should have been avoided and expressing regret to anyone whose religious sentiments had been hurt. Rather than defusing the situation, the apology appeared to inflame it from multiple directions. Hardline commentators kept up their attacks on Aparna despite the apology, while some right-wing voices mocked the channel for backing down, framing it as evidence that criticism of Muslim leaders was being suppressed out of fear.