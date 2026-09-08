Kerala Anchor Aparna Kurup Faces Police Case After Row Over Muslim Scholar's Remarks

Key Points:
Aparna Kurup who is the senior coordinating editor found herself when AP Aboobacker Musliyar threw his remarks on women's presence in public spaces.
The remarks triggered widespread criticism, and the issue found its way onto BIG TV's political debate programme, Big Dialogue.
Big TV's editor-in-chief and the Kerala Working Journalist Union have publicly backed her.
A CONTROVERSY from Kerala was spiralled from a live television debate that involved a muslim scholar and a news anchor. On the Malayalam channel BIG TV, Aparna Kurup who is the senior coordinating editor found herself when AP Aboobacker Musliyar threw his remarks on women's presence in public spaces. It happened during an introduction of the panel discussion that escalated into online harassment. A police case was filed against Aparna Kurup and brought the union of journalists into this matter alongside some religious organisations around the state.
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The controversy traces back to a circular issued on August 27, 2026, by the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, an influential body of Sunni scholars also known as Samastha. The circular directed mosques, mahal committees, and other religious institutions to keep women off public stages and prevent them from mixing with unrelated men at religious functions. Soon after, Kanthapuram, a senior figure within the organisation, went further, stating that women ought to stay confined to their homes rather than share public platforms with men, warning of the sign "destruction" if this was not followed.
The remarks triggered widespread criticism, and the issue found its way onto BIG TV's political debate programme, Big Dialogue. Anchoring the show, Aparna opened with a strongly worded introduction condemning the cleric's position on gender segregation. However, her framing soon became a flashpoint of its own, with critics arguing that some of her phrasing mischaracterised Islamic teachings and clerics more broadly rather than confining itself to the specific remarks in question.
One of the panellists on the show, Abdulla Basil CP, later shared a clip of Aparna's comments online, arguing that her statement effectively targeted an entire community and contained factual inaccuracies, even as he kept his own criticism measured. That clip proved to be the tipping point. Conservative Islamist groups and their online supporters seized on it, and criticism of Aparna quickly turned into a torrent of hostility across social media.
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Facing mounting pressure, BIG TV and Aparna Kurup issued an unconditional apology on September 1, 2026, stating that certain remarks made during the discussion on gender discrimination should have been avoided and expressing regret to anyone whose religious sentiments had been hurt. Rather than defusing the situation, the apology appeared to inflame it from multiple directions. Hardline commentators kept up their attacks on Aparna despite the apology, while some right-wing voices mocked the channel for backing down, framing it as evidence that criticism of Muslim leaders was being suppressed out of fear.
Aparna has described this round of abuse as markedly more severe than anything she has previously faced, including past attacks from political outfits and Hindu right-wing groups. She told reporters that, for the first time, her family was also targeted, with fake profiles circulating her home address and details of people living with her. She said she had received messages referencing the 2010 attack on college professor T J Joseph, whose hand was chopped off by Popular Front of India members over an allegedly blasphemous exam question, a reference she took as a direct threat.
Following the escalation, Aparna filed a police complaint alleging death threats, and the Cyber Police cell in Thiruvananthapuram registered a First Information Report based on her complaint. Big TV's editor-in-chief and the Kerala Working Journalist Union have publicly backed her, insisting the channel would not abandon her to continue targeting despite the earlier apology.
The Aparna Kurup episode has become a flashpoint that goes beyond one televised debate, touching on gender, religious sensitivities, and the pressures faced by journalists covering communally charged subjects. With a police case now registered and support pouring in from media bodies even as online hostility continues, the controversy is likely to remain a live issue in Kerala's public discourse, testing where the line falls between legitimate criticism of religious pronouncements and content that inflames communal tension.
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