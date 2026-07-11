"Trauma of Taking Birth in a Prison Like Lord Krishna": Court Grants Bail to Five-Month-Pregnant Accused Nida Khan in TCS Religious Conversion Case

THE TCS NASHIK WORKPLACE HARASSMENT CASE took a new turn after one of the key accused and a former employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Nida Khan, was granted bail. According to reports, Khan was also allegedly involved in coercing other employees to convert their religion. She was arrested on May 7, 2026, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, central Maharashtra.

The Nashik-based TCS Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) made prime-time headlines after a series of allegations by several female employees emerged, including claims of forced religious conversions, sexual harassment, and emotional harassment in the workplace. According to reports, seven employees, including Shafi Sheikh, Asif Ansari, Danish Sheikh, Shah Rukh Qureshi, and Tausif Attar, have been arrested by the Nashik Police. Nida Khan, who is currently five months pregnant, was reportedly absconding for 25 days before her arrest.

In a recent development in the Nida Khan case, a special court in Maharashtra's Nashik granted her bail, considering her pregnancy on July 6, 2026.

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Nida Khan Case: Court Grants Bail to Key Accused in TCS Religious Conversion Case

Additional Sessions Judge K.G. Joshi stated that, considering Nida Khan's pregnancy, "the trauma of taking birth in a prison like Lord Krishna or the social stigma attached to it is not sufferable to anyone." The court further added that the decision was taken to "avoid a distressing situation and for the welcoming and overall well-being of a newborn baby." Joshi said, "It would be just and proper to exercise judicial discretion in favour of the applicant-accused."

Nida Khan's lawyer reportedly pleaded that the accused was innocent and had been falsely implicated.

In one of the previous developments in the case, sources linked to the TCS controversy investigation reported that Nida Khan had allegedly admitted to teaching namaz. According to reports, Khan also allegedly held religious programmes at her home and sent 100 links related to Islamic religious content to the victims.

The court granted Nida Khan bail on a personal bond of Rs 70,000 along with one solvent surety of the same amount. A chargesheet was filed against Nida Khan at the Deolali Camp Police Station under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The charges also included provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Nida Khan is among the eight accused in the TCS religious conversion case, in which several employees came forward alleging harassment and other forms of coercion at the Nashik branch of TCS. In April 2026, nine FIRs were filed against employees and team leaders at the Nashik-based BPO of TCS. Several complainants have alleged that they were sexually and emotionally harassed and were also forced to abandon their religion.

[VS]

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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