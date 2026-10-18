The Story of Keralam’s Guardian of Seeds, Cheruvayal Raman, Who Dedicated His Life to Preserving Rare Rice Varieties

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KERALAM’S BELOVED FARMER Cheruvayal Raman passed away on October 14, 2026, at the age of 74. With his passing, Malayalis mourn the loss of their beloved Ramettan (Brother Ram), who is often referred to as the ‘guardian of seeds’. The man, who dedicated his entire life to protecting and preserving Wayanad district’s indigenous rice varieties, spent years doing so.
Cheruvayal Raman has left behind a lasting legacy by sharing his knowledge with others and spending years contributing to community-led biodiversity conservation through planting and harvesting seeds. From village locals to Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, many expressed their grief and condolences over Ramettan’s passing.
His efforts to preserve rare seeds were carried out without any formal knowledge of agricultural science or botany. All he had was the passion and determination to take responsibility for his ancestors’ agricultural heritage, which was passed down to him at the young age of 17.
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Decades later, Raman has been credited with cultivating and preserving 45 traditional varieties of rice through his love for the soil and nature.
Keralam’s Wayanad district is known for the cultivation of perennial crops and spices. Often referred to as the ‘Green Paradise’, Wayanad is where Cheruvayal Raman’s journey as the guardian of seeds began after his maternal uncle passed away. Ramettan was 17 years old at the time and had inherited a piece of land from his uncle. Instead of simply moving on with his life, he decided to take care of the land entrusted to him.
Raman belonged to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) Kurichiya community, which is indigenous to Wayanad. The community is known for its traditional knowledge of paddy cultivation across Malabar.
Referring to Wayanad as the ‘Green Paradise,’ does justice to its title, as the region is renowned for its paddy fields, tea and coffee plantations, and the production of cash crops such as pepper, cardamom, and other spices. Raman continued his family tradition of rice farming from a young age, keeping his ancestral legacy alive.
Ramettan started collecting rice varieties native to Wayanad and other parts of the state. As per reports, he gathered 50 rice varieties from Wayanad that were on the verge of disappearing and cultivated them in different areas. After harvesting the crops, he dried the seeds, which were then stored for the next season. Raman did not stop there; he distributed the seeds to other farmers from tribal communities without charging them any money.
According to the news agency PTI, the seeds exchanged were not considered a unit of commercial exchange. In fact, farmers who received seeds from Raman returned the same quantity to him after harvesting their crops in the following season.
Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her condolences in a post on X, recalling her deep bond with Cheruvayal Raman. “Cheruvayal Raman called me his daughter when I met him, and he touched my heart. From then on, I teased him and called him my Malayali Acchan (Malayali father),” wrote Vadra on X.
Calling him “wise”, “dignified” and “bold”, Vadra wrote that Raman understood the value of culture and tradition. She added that she would deeply miss her “Malayali Achan.”
With no formal educational background, Raman relied primarily on ancestral knowledge and techniques passed down from generation to generation. He represented the farmers of Keralam and later came to be known as the ‘guardian of seeds’. In 2011, he represented the farmers of Keralam at an international conservation conference in Hyderabad. Years later, in 2023, Raman was honoured with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India.
Cheruvayal Raman passed away at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for age-related health concerns. Today, Ramettan’s legacy lives on as his teachings and values reach the next generation of farmers.
(Proofread by Varsha Pant)
[Rh/VS/VP]
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