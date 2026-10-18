The Story of Keralam’s Guardian of Seeds, Cheruvayal Raman, Who Dedicated His Life to Preserving Rare Rice Varieties

Keralam’s Wayanad district is known for the cultivation of perennial crops and spices. Often referred to as the ‘Green Paradise’, Wayanad is where Cheruvayal Raman’s journey as the guardian of seeds began after his maternal uncle passed away. Ramettan was 17 years old at the time and had inherited a piece of land from his uncle. Instead of simply moving on with his life, he decided to take care of the land entrusted to him.

Raman belonged to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) Kurichiya community, which is indigenous to Wayanad. The community is known for its traditional knowledge of paddy cultivation across Malabar.

Referring to Wayanad as the ‘Green Paradise,’ does justice to its title, as the region is renowned for its paddy fields, tea and coffee plantations, and the production of cash crops such as pepper, cardamom, and other spices. Raman continued his family tradition of rice farming from a young age, keeping his ancestral legacy alive.

Ramettan started collecting rice varieties native to Wayanad and other parts of the state. As per reports, he gathered 50 rice varieties from Wayanad that were on the verge of disappearing and cultivated them in different areas. After harvesting the crops, he dried the seeds, which were then stored for the next season. Raman did not stop there; he distributed the seeds to other farmers from tribal communities without charging them any money.

According to the news agency PTI, the seeds exchanged were not considered a unit of commercial exchange. In fact, farmers who received seeds from Raman returned the same quantity to him after harvesting their crops in the following season.

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