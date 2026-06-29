₹99.6 Lakh Received for Cucumber Farm, ₹57K Missing: Agriculture Minister of State Bhagirath Choudhary Received Subsidy From His Own Ministry

BHAGIRATH CHOUDHARY, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, has been under scrutiny for the past couple of days after an investigation from The Indian Express revealed details about the subsidy he received from his own ministry. According to journalist Harikishan Sharma’s report, Choudhary got nearly ₹1 crore subsidy from a board where he was ex-officio vice president himself.

The board hoisted outside Chaudhary’s cucumber farm reads, “Assisted by National Horticulture Board, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Govt. of India.” It also discloses that the Ministry has given a 50% subsidy for the project. The subsidy covers ₹99.6 Lakh of Choudhary’s total expenditure.

The beneficiary on the board is listed as “Mr. Bhagirath Chaudhary,” who is a Member of Lok Sabha from Rajasthan and is currently the Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare—the ministry that approved his subsidy.

What is the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture Scheme?



The subsidy comes under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), launched in 2014-15, and it is administered by the National Horticulture Board (NHB). The scheme is officially called, “Development of Commercial Horticulture through Production and Post-Harvest Management of Horticulture Crops.”

It offers subsidies to promote commercial farming crops like capsicum, cucumber, tomato, and eight types of flowers including roses, anthurium, and orchids. The subsidy is capped at ₹1 crore per family, with maximum 50% of cultivation cost covered.

Choudhary’s cucumber farm spans 16,592 sq metre in Peeh village, Rajasthan and received the maximum subsidy of 50% of his farm under the scheme. It was one of 467 projects that were approved last year by NHB. Indian Express report reveals these 467 projects comprised a total land mass of 677 acres, amounting to ₹144 crore subsidy. Out of these only 60 projects were given more than ₹50 lakh subsidy per head. The report claims that Choudhary received final clearance for his subsidy three months ago from the NHB committee.

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These decisions are administered by a board, which has the Union Agriculture Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, as the President and Union Minister of State as Vice President. While Bagirath is not directly named in the official website, the contact details provided are bagirath.choudhary@sansad.nic.in/ mosafwoffice@gmail.com.

Other members of the board include the Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare; the Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research; and other officials and representatives of the horticulture industry. On paper, the MoS is not directly involved in approving subsidies for projects. The final approval is granted by the NHB committee that does not include the President or Vice President.

Under this scheme the farmer is mandated to announce the total cost of the farm and how much they received from the government on a board outside the approved land.

Discrepancies in Bhagirath Choudhary’s Subsidy Allotment