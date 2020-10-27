Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Ketogenic Diet could Prevent or Reverse Heart Failure
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Ketogenic Diet could Prevent or Reverse Heart Failure

In the journal Nature Metabolism, it is published that a ketogenic diet could completely prevent, or even reverse heart failure caused by a metabolic process

0
Ketogenic Diet
In the journal Nature Metabolism, the research team looked at a metabolic process that seems to be turned down in failing human hearts. Unsplash

Heart problems? A special diet might help as researchers have found that the popular and controversial ketogenic diet could completely prevent, or even reverse heart failure caused by a metabolic process.

For the findings, published in the journal Nature Metabolism, the research team looked at a metabolic process that seems to be turned down in failing human hearts.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“In an animal model, drastic heart failure in mice was bypassed by switching to high fat or “ketogenic” diets, which could completely prevent, or even reverse the heart failure,” said study author Kyle S McCommis from the Saint Louis University in the US.

“Thus, these studies suggest that consumption of higher fat and lower carbohydrate diets may be a nutritional therapeutic intervention to treat heart failure,” McCommis added.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

According to the researchers, the heart’s myocardium requires vast amounts of chemical energy stored in nutrients to fuel cardiac contraction.

To maintain this high metabolic capacity, the heart is flexible and can adapt to altered metabolic fuel supplies during diverse developmental, nutritional, or physiologic conditions.

Ketogenic Diet
The findings showed that diets with higher fat content, but enough carbohydrates to limit ketosis also significantly improved heart failure in mice lacking cardiac MPC expression. Unsplash

Impaired flexibility, however, is associated with cardiac dysfunction in conditions including diabetes and heart failure.

The mitochondrial pyruvate carrier (MPC) complex, composed of MPC1 and MPC2, is required for pyruvate import into the mitochondria.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

This study demonstrated that MPC expression is decreased in failing human and mouse hearts, and that genetic deletion of the MPC in mice leads to cardiac remodeling and dysfunction.

“Interestingly, this heart failure can be prevented or even reversed by providing a high-fat, low carbohydrate ketogenic diet,” McCommis said.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: यूपी की ग्रामीण महिलाएं तरक्की के रास्ते पर

“A 24-hour fast in mice, which is also ketogenic also provided significant improvement in heart remodeling,” McCommis added.

The findings showed that diets with higher fat content, but enough carbohydrates to limit ketosis also significantly improved heart failure in mice lacking cardiac MPC expression.

Also Read: Indian Teenager From Dubai Turns School Project Into A Business

“Our study highlights the potential of dietary interventions to enhance cardiac fat metabolism to prevent or reverse cardiac dysfunction and remodeling in the setting of MPC-deficiency,” the authors wrote. (IANS)

Previous articleTechnology to Produce Psychoactive Drugs by IIT Guwahati
Next articleAir Pollution Linked to 15% of COVID Deaths Worldwide

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Women Experience Depression Even After 3 Years of Giving Birth

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that approximately one in four women experienced high levels of depressive symptoms at some point in the three years after giving...
Read more
Environment

Lack of Monitoring Stations to Quantify Air Pollution in India

NewsGram Desk - 0
With Delhi facing another tryst with air pollution, several environmental experts believe that the problem goes beyond the national capital and that the country...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Nutritious Snacks for the Virtual School Breaks

NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic has forced children to go back to school with virtual learning having swapped classroom teaching. Although school in 2020 may look way...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Women Experience Depression Even After 3 Years of Giving Birth

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that approximately one in four women experienced high levels of depressive symptoms at some point in the three years after giving...
Read more

Lack of Monitoring Stations to Quantify Air Pollution in India

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
With Delhi facing another tryst with air pollution, several environmental experts believe that the problem goes beyond the national capital and that the country...
Read more

Nutritious Snacks for the Virtual School Breaks

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic has forced children to go back to school with virtual learning having swapped classroom teaching. Although school in 2020 may look way...
Read more

Books that Address Children’s Mental Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In these unprecedented times, when isolation fatigue, gloom, and the fear of losing a beloved has also come to grip children, taking care of...
Read more

Air Pollution Linked to 15% of COVID Deaths Worldwide

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major global study, researchers have revealed that long-term exposure to air pollution may be linked to 15 percent of COVID-19 deaths worldwide. According...
Read more

Ketogenic Diet could Prevent or Reverse Heart Failure

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Heart problems? A special diet might help as researchers have found that the popular and controversial ketogenic diet could completely prevent, or even reverse...
Read more

Technology to Produce Psychoactive Drugs by IIT Guwahati

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) on Tuesday said its researchers have developed a low-cost membrane technology to produce psychoactive drugs and anti-aging compounds...
Read more

Fashion Hubs Burgeon into Fresh Farm Outlets

India NewsGram Desk - 0
In recent days, people passing by some of the biggest fashion hubs in Mumbai rub their eyes in disbelief at what they behold. Instead of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada