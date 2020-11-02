King Khan Of B-Town Turns 55

By Shweta Porwal

Shah Rukh Khan turns 55 on Monday. The king khan of Bollywood also referred to as Badshah of Bollywood is an Indian actor, film producer, and television personality having millions of fans.

Shah Rukh Khan was born into a Muslim family in New Delhi. SRK lived in Mangalore for 5 years with his maternal grandfather. SRK attended ST. Columbia’s school in central Delhi and in a very young age started practicing in stage plays and worked on his acting skills. Later on, he enrolled himself in Hansraj college to earn his bachelor’s degree in economics.

King khan started his career with a television series “Fauji” in the late 1980s leading to his Bollywood debut “Dewanna” in 1992. King khan has a marvelous success story to be highlighted and known. He shifted to Mumbai with a few pence in his wallet holding a big dream in his eyes.

SRK has worked in the industry for over two decades and is still working. He has delivered more than 80 Hindi films including several blockbusters, flops, and some iconic romantic films like Mohbattein, Ver-Zara, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and much more which have set the bars high to chase.

Working for his dreams to come to true Shah Rukh Khan has some heart-warming stories from his past to be heard which will make you fall in love with Badshah.

Benny Thomas, khan’s friend who came to Mumbai with him during his struggling days narrates an incident where Shah Rukh Khan standing on Marine Drive in the backdrop of the setting sun once said that I’ll rule this city one day totally unaware of the fact that it will turn into a reality soon.

During his early days in Bollywood, SRK intended to do only 3-4 To films and go back to Delhi to take care of his mom who was on death bed.

As a student whenever Shah Rukh was asked about his career goals he always stated that he wants to become an actor in Bollywood and wants to work and contribute his skills in the industry.

On his 55th birthday his colleagues, fans, and the whole of Bollywood is celebrating the birthday of Badshah. Multiple friends and colleagues took to social media to deliver their heartwarming wishes and blessings for the actor.