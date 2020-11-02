Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment King Khan Of B-Town Turns 55
EntertainmentLead Story

King Khan Of B-Town Turns 55

Indian actor, film producer, and television personality

0
King Khan
King Khan of Bollywood turned 55 this year. Flickr

By Shweta Porwal

Shah Rukh Khan turns 55 on Monday. The king khan of Bollywood also referred to as Badshah of Bollywood is an Indian actor, film producer, and television personality having millions of fans.

Shah Rukh Khan was born into a Muslim family in New Delhi. SRK lived in Mangalore for 5 years with his maternal grandfather. SRK attended ST. Columbia’s school in central Delhi and in a very young age started practicing in stage plays and worked on his acting skills. Later on, he enrolled himself in Hansraj college to earn his bachelor’s degree in economics.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

King khan started his career with a television series “Fauji” in the late 1980s leading to his Bollywood debut “Dewanna” in 1992. King khan has a marvelous success story to be highlighted and known. He shifted to Mumbai with a few pence in his wallet holding a big dream in his eyes.

SRK has worked in the industry for over two decades and is still working. He has delivered more than 80 Hindi films including several blockbusters, flops, and some iconic romantic films like Mohbattein, Ver-Zara, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and much more which have set the bars high to chase.

king khan
Shah Rukh Khan is also known as SRK. Flickr

Working for his dreams to come to true Shah Rukh Khan has some heart-warming stories from his past to be heard which will make you fall in love with Badshah.

  • Benny Thomas, khan’s friend who came to Mumbai with him during his struggling days narrates an incident where Shah Rukh Khan standing on Marine Drive in the backdrop of the setting sun once said that I’ll rule this city one day totally unaware of the fact that it will turn into a reality soon.
  • During his early days in Bollywood, SRK intended to do only 3-4 To films and go back to Delhi to take care of his mom who was on death bed.

ALSO READ: FHRAI To Make Registration For Home-Cooked Food Sellers Mandatory

  • As a student whenever Shah Rukh was asked about his career goals he always stated that he wants to become an actor in Bollywood and wants to work and contribute his skills in the industry.

On his 55th birthday his colleagues, fans, and the whole of Bollywood is celebrating the birthday of Badshah. Multiple friends and colleagues took to social media to deliver their heartwarming wishes and blessings for the actor.

Previous articleGoogle Rolled Out New Features In Meet Video Conferencing App
Next articleSimple Lifestyle Alterations To Keep Your Heart Healthy At Home

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

New Factors Contribution Inflammation in HIV Patients

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have identified the important factors which could be contributing to the chronic inflammation in people living with HIV. While current...
Read more
Health & Fitness

High Blood Pressure While Sleeping Increases Risk of Strokes

NewsGram Desk - 0
People who experience high blood pressure while sleeping are more likely to experience future cardiovascular disease especially heart failure, even when their daytime blood...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Factors to Consider for a Successful IVF

NewsGram Desk - 0
Lifestyle factors are behavioral factors, circumstances, and habits that are generally modifiable all affect the success rate of an IVF procedure. These factors are...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

New Factors Contribution Inflammation in HIV Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have identified the important factors which could be contributing to the chronic inflammation in people living with HIV. While current...
Read more

High Blood Pressure While Sleeping Increases Risk of Strokes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who experience high blood pressure while sleeping are more likely to experience future cardiovascular disease especially heart failure, even when their daytime blood...
Read more

Factors to Consider for a Successful IVF

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Lifestyle factors are behavioral factors, circumstances, and habits that are generally modifiable all affect the success rate of an IVF procedure. These factors are...
Read more

30 Indian Cities to Face Increased Water Crisis: WWF

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Thirty India cities, including Jaipur, Amritsar, Kolkata, Mumbai, Kozhikode could dramatically face increased water risks -- unless urgent action is taken to mitigate and...
Read more

Portugal Welcomes Indian Travelers for Tourism

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The beautiful European country, Portugal, which is all set to welcome more international visitors, says it hopes to see tourists from India as well. IANSlife...
Read more

Drug Integrated Immune Response to Tumors in Clinical Trial

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a new clinical trial, a drug-induced an integrated immune response in the tumors of patients with cancer types that do not usually respond...
Read more

India Leveraging Manufacturing 600 Million Doses of COVID Vaccine

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
India has leveraged its manufacturing capacity to pre-order 600 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine and negotiating for another billion doses, says a new...
Read more

CTA Scans Offer Early Detection of COVID in Stroke Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have now claimed that computed tomography angiogram (CTA) scans may offer fast and early detection of COVID-19 in acute ischemic stroke (AIS) patients. The...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada