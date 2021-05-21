Friday, May 21, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Know About Joseph Rainey, The First Black Congressman
Lead StoryUSA

Know About Joseph Rainey, The First Black Congressman

As a U.S. representative, Joseph Rainey championed civil rights, education, and economic opportunity for all

0
Joseph Rainey
2004 portrait of Joseph Rainey by Simmie Knox, from the Collection of U.S. House of Representatives. Wikimedia Commons

By Chris Simkins

Lorna Rainey can only imagine what it was like for her great-grandfather to walk into the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., 151 years ago.

Against a backdrop of what many would consider insurmountable odds, Joseph Hayne Rainey, born enslaved, entered the Capitol building as the first African American member of the U.S House of Representatives in December 1870.

“I often think about what it must have felt like for him that very first day he walked into the Capitol into the assembly. And he was the only one, the only Black man,” Rainey told VOA. “My great-grandfather was prepared to be in Congress. He had a steel core but became a very moving figure through the years he was there,” she said.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.
 
Lorna Rainey was just 3 years old when her great-aunt began sharing stories about Joseph Rainey’s incredible place in history.

“It just fascinated me to know he rose from slavery, and 38 years later, he was elected a congressman. How can that be?” Rainey said. “You know, there was something inside of him that said, ‘I’m not going to quit, and once I get to Washington, just watch what I’m going to do.’”

Even as America celebrates Black History Month, which ends next week, the individual accomplishments of African Americans like Joseph Rainey are often overlooked. Now, his service to the country is beginning to receive greater recognition.

Joseph Rainey
The Black United Students first Black culture center (Kuumba House) where many events of the first Black History Month celebration took place. Wikimedia Commons

“Joseph Rainey is someone who can be described as the founding father of our nation,” said Bobby Donaldson, a history professor at the University of South Carolina. “He literally helped to rebuild this country in the aftermath of the Civil War and helped to envision a nation following emancipation during this extraordinary era called Reconstruction,” Donaldson told VOA.

Early life

Joseph Rainey was born in 1832 in Georgetown, South Carolina. His father used his earnings as a barber to buy the family’s freedom in the 1840s. The younger Rainey became a barber, as well, catering to a clientele of white southerners. During the Civil War, he was drafted by the Confederacy to do hard labor but escaped to Bermuda, where he and his wife started a business.

“Some of his abolitionist friends, and probably his former barbershop customers, helped spirit him out of Charleston and get him to Bermuda,” Lorna Rainey told VOA.

Joseph Rainey
Hamilton Hotel, Bermuda. Wikimedia Commons

Her great-grandfather returned to South Carolina in 1866 to launch his political career. Records suggest he was determined to help rebuild the country after the war. A Republican, he was elected to the South Carolina legislature and helped craft a new state constitution that defended the equality of citizens.

“One of the things that were a direct result of the 1868 constitution was the notion of free public education for all citizens. And Joseph Rainey helped to shape that,” Donaldson said.

As a U.S. representative, Joseph Rainey championed civil rights, education, and economic opportunity for all. He served nine years and inspired the political careers of some 15 African Americans who served in Congress during the 10-year Reconstruction period after the Civil War.

He was an early advocate of two pivotal landmark civil rights protections to the United States Constitution — the 14th Amendment, which gave full citizenship (and equal protection of the laws) to all people born in America, including former African slaves; and the 15th Amendment, which prohibited the federal government and states from denying a citizen the right to vote based on “race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”

Joseph Rainey
United States Congressman Joseph Hayne Rainey of South Carolina in 1872. Wikimedia Commons

“Rainey was trying to navigate around very obvious obstacles of white supremacy and racial injustice, even though he is one of the most powerful and most popular African-Americans in the country,” Donaldson noted.

Changing times

Rainey’s political career ended after he lost reelection in 1878. In the late 19th century, repressive “Jim Crow” laws were enacted across the U.S. South by state legislatures controlled by white Democrats. The ordinances enforced racial segregation, and disenfranchised, and took away political gains made by African Americans during Reconstruction.

“His Black supporters were prevented from voting for him,” Donaldson told VOA. “In South Carolina, there was an effort by white Democrats to intimidate Black voters by violent means.”  In his farewell address to fellow lawmakers in 1879, Rainey warned of trouble ahead.

Joseph Rainey
First Colored Senator and Representatives in the 41st and 42nd Congress of the United States. Wikimedia Commons

“Within a short duration of time, everything he predicted was happening, as African Americans across the South lost their positions, lost their land, and lost their power to vote,” Donaldson said.

Keeping the legacy alive

Last year, the U.S. House of Representatives named a Capitol building room after Rainey and paid tribute to him with a portrait that hangs in the halls of Congress.

“There was a deliberate effort by very notable historians to undermine, to marginalize, to erase people like Joseph Rainey from the history books. Now, he’s getting the type of attention he rightly deserves,” said Donaldson.

ALSO READ: Lady Liberty: African-American Woman to be Portrayed on New 24-karat Gold Coin

“He laid the foundation for generations of Black lawmakers to serve in Congress,” said South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn, who as House majority whip is the most powerful African American in the House of Representatives. “I’ve always worshipped Joseph Rainey.”

Joseph Rainey
Hon. Joseph H. Rainey M.C. South Carolina. Wikimedia Commons

For her part, Lorna Rainey is producing a documentary about her great-grandfather.

“We must tell the world about his accomplishments,” she said. “I think Joseph Rainey’s life can inspire people to dig deep within, understand what you want to accomplish, never give up, and never surrender.” (VOA/KB)

(African-American History, slavery in American civil war, racism in America, 1st Black US Congressman, black history month, America’s racist history)

Previous articleCOVID-19 And Our Hormones Are Strongly Linked: Experts
Next articleMyanmar’s Muslim Minority Might Get A Brief Reprieve

RELATED ARTICLES

Indian History & Culture

Mandala Art: Know About This Mindful Craft

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Mandalas have been a common art form and social media theme lately. Circular patterns have been increasingly popular in recent years, appearing...
Read more
Lead Story

Myanmar’s Muslim Minority Might Get A Brief Reprieve

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ralph Jennings Myanmar’s military government, seen as the chief force behind previous long-term violence against the Rohingya Muslim minority, is leaving the population alone for now as...
Read more
Health & Fitness

COVID-19 And Our Hormones Are Strongly Linked: Experts

NewsGram Desk - 0
The human body's endocrine system that makes hormones is strongly involved in the SARS-Cov-2 infection -- the virus behind Covid-19 -- so much so...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,505FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Mandala Art: Know About This Mindful Craft

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Mandalas have been a common art form and social media theme lately. Circular patterns have been increasingly popular in recent years, appearing...
Read more

Myanmar’s Muslim Minority Might Get A Brief Reprieve

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ralph Jennings Myanmar’s military government, seen as the chief force behind previous long-term violence against the Rohingya Muslim minority, is leaving the population alone for now as...
Read more

Know About Joseph Rainey, The First Black Congressman

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Chris Simkins Lorna Rainey can only imagine what it was like for her great-grandfather to walk into the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., 151 years...
Read more

COVID-19 And Our Hormones Are Strongly Linked: Experts

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The human body's endocrine system that makes hormones is strongly involved in the SARS-Cov-2 infection -- the virus behind Covid-19 -- so much so...
Read more

Gedhun Choekyi Nyima: “The Panchen Lama Controversy”

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
For the past 26 years, followers of Tibetan Buddhism have been waiting patiently for a glimpse of their spiritual leader, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, The...
Read more

How Assessment Techniques Make Online Learning Effective And Engaging?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sunidhi Beeliya Online learning is a significant investment for those willing to advance their careers, upgrade their skill set, or change careers while pursuing...
Read more

Know How New Amsterdam Became New York

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht New York, also known as the 'Big Apple' or the 'City That Never Sleeps,' is one of the busiest cities in the...
Read more

The Healing Powers Of Candles

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Considering the amount of time we've been spending indoors, our homes have truly become our havens. As we battle out several things and our...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,505FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada