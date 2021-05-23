Sunday, May 23, 2021
Life Style Health & Fitness
Life Style Health & Fitness

Know-How To Make Workout Part Of Your Inactive WFH Day

With fitness being the top priority of many, these are just a few things that one can include in their daily lives

Individuals can achieve their fitness goals right from the safety of their homes. Pixabay

One of the most common changes post-pandemic is the global adoption of the ‘work-from-home (WFH) culture. As professionals set up their indoor workstations, their overall physical activity has reduced.

The shutdown of public spaces like gyms, beaches, and parks, coupled with restrictions on other outdoor activities such as walking, jogging, or cycling, has further added to the problem, says Dhara Tanna, Senior Vice President of Fitternity. Advocating for the inclusion of varying forms of exercise in one’s daily routine, Tanna believes individuals can achieve their fitness goals right from the safety of their homes.

Here are some workouts that she suggests you can easily include in your WFH regime to seamlessly achieve the balance between work and well-being.

Workout
It is essential to start your day with a calm and relaxed approach. Pixabay

Before starting your workday

It is essential to start your day with a calm and relaxed approach. Engaging in some breathing exercises like pranayama or anulom vilom will help you stay focused and stress-free. Further, practicing these will ensure lowered blood pressure, heart rate, and risks of depression. These exercises are also known to better the symptoms of diabetes and effectively lower chronic pain. They help in keeping the body adequately oxygenated, which is very necessary during the present times.

Walk and talk

With most office meetings turning into conference calls, you end up staying seated for long time periods. You can start taking your calls while walking around your workspace to stay active. Apart from improving your blood circulation, it will also help you benefit from the much-needed break from screen time. Additionally, walking induces the release of healthy endorphins or happy hormones in the body as well as helps in loosening muscles. You can even increase your steps by going to the kitchen for water; instead of sitting with a bottle. You can also keep yourselves motivated by having a healthy competition with a friend or family member on who achieves the most steps.

Workout
With most office meetings turning into conference calls, you end up staying seated for long time periods. Pixabay

Well-being breaks

Replace screen time while you take your in-between breaks with some quick stretches. They are beneficial for both the mind and the body. It will provide muscles and joints with the required movement while simultaneously breaking the monotony of sitting in one position for far too long. It even reduces soreness and stiffness. Some of these exercises like neck rolls, side stretch, back and upper back stretch, seated hip stretch, spinal twist are a few stretches that can be performed right at your desk. Just like our body, our eyes also need some rest.

Eyes need rest too

Eyes have muscles that also require proper exercising to stay strong and healthy. One such easy exercise to reduce eye strain while working from home is the 20-20-20 rule exercise. One should practice to look away from the screen after every 20 minutes and focus on any object that is 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This will surely work as a strain relief to your eyes.

well
Eyes have muscles that also require proper exercising to stay strong and healthy. Pixabay

Post-work workout

To stay fit, people need to include at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week; or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise weekly. You can pick from a wide range of workout regimes that can be easily done at home. Some of these workouts include Yoga, Zumba, Pilates, Functional Training, and High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) among others. To stay on track and enjoy the best results, you can even join online classes. Most such digital platforms even offer the option of one-on-one training with instructors.

With fitness being the top priority of many, these are just a few things that one can include in their daily lives. Professionals can make adjustments in this plan depending on their specific work routines, says the Fitternity expert.

well
Exercise not only improves a person’s physical health but also works wonders for their mental well-being. Pixabay

However, to regularly engage in some form of physical activity is something you can’t afford to compromise. Consistency is the primary ingredient in the recipe for a healthy life. Exercise not only improves a person’s physical health but also works wonders for their mental well-being. (IANS/KB)

