Know Which Finger IS Ring Finger And Why

At one point, you must have wondered, why does a husband or a wife always wear their wedding band or engagement ring on one particular finger and why not the other ones?

Chaitanya V Cotha, Executive Director at 150 years C Krishniah Chetty Group Of Jewellers helps us understand which finger is the ring finger and why it’s designated to be so.

Which Hand and Finger?

In most religions and cultures, the fourth finger of your left hand is considered the ring finger. Engagement or wedding ceremonies in some religions consist of both the bride and groom exchanging rings to confirm the engagement/ wedding.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

In other religions, it is not the bride and groom that mostly exchanges the rings, instead, it is the families that put a ring on the bride’s or groom’s finger. It is a known tradition for conservative families who prefer separate events. In Hindu or Muslim weddings, there is a specific event to exchange rings, both on the wedding and as an engagement. But unlike the two religions, Christians usually don’t have a proper event of this. It depends on when and where the gentleman proposes to the lady.

All in all, all religions believe that the fourth finger of the left hand is the ideal finger for the ring. But you must be wondering, why specifically the fourth finger of the left hand?

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: मप्र में चिड़ियों का सेंपल पहुंचाने पिता ने बेटे के साथ किया 350 किमी बाइक से सफर

People in almost every religion have a firm belief that the fourth finger of the left hand is the ideal finger for both the bride and groom. Why? Well, it is because they believe that there is a vein that connects directly from the finger to the heart. When the bride and groom wear the rings on the designated finger, the rings connect them by heart. This helps them create a bond that is near to their heart, which lasts long and their love becomes stronger. Sometimes, the hand varies from culture to culture but the finger stays the same. Wearing a ring on this specific finger symbolizes that you are committed and are planning to get married soon. It doesn’t necessarily have to be an engagement ring, you can exchange the rings on your wedding too, to seal the rituals and wedding completely.

ALSO READ: Heroes Who Turned Bad on Screen in These Bollywood Biggies

We believe that everyone deserves to commemorate their precious moments with the best jewelry items that capture all the memories and feelings within them. This is why we keep our promise to provide our customers with the best jewelry items that are not only durable but light on the pocket as well. This way, you won’t even have to empty your pockets and still have the most heartfelt moments that you can remember forever. (IANS)