PFI Ban: Hatching conspiracies and 'hawala' cause of Popular Front of India ban

The Centre on Wednesday banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates for five years. The affiliates include Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an "unlawful association".

The investigations have revealed that the sources of deposits on behalf of PFI concerning its several bank accounts were not supported by the financial profiles of the account holders and the activities of PFI were not being carried out as per their declared objectives.

As per the notification, the Income Tax Department canceled the registration granted to PFI under section 12A or 12AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). The Income Tax Department also canceled the registration granted to Rehab India Foundation under section 12A or section 12AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

As per the investigating agencies, the associates or affiliates or fronts have a 'Hub and Spoke' relationship with the PFI acting as the Hub and utilizing the mass outreach and fundraising capacity of its associates or affiliates or fronts for strengthening its capability for unlawful activities and these associates or affiliates or fronts function as 'roots and capillaries' through which the PFI is fed and strengthened. (KB/IANS)