Popular Front of India (PFI) activist nabbed in Ayodhya

The Ayodhya police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested a Popular Front of India (PFI) activist.
NewsGram Desk

The Ayodhya police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested a Popular Front of India (PFI) activist. The police, in the FIR, has accused the man of being involved in anti-national activities, including provoking Muslims against Hindus and targeting members of Hindu community through terror activities.

The arrested accused Mohd Zaid is said to be the active member of Tabligi Jamaat of Markaz Nizamuddin and an alumnus of famous Islamic seminary Nadwa.

However, Mohd Haneef, who is Ayodhya's Ameer of Tabligi Jamaat and the father of accused Mohd Zaid claimed that the local police had arrested his son on September 29 from his house in Purani Sabzi Mandi area and had kept him in illegal detention for four days.

According to the police, Zaid has been involved in PFI events organised in Kerala. Zaid's relationships with the organisation's top leaders have also been reported.

This was the second arrest of an alleged PFI activist from Ayodhya. Four days back an alleged PFI activist Akram was arrested from Bikapur police station area last week. Police said that the information about Zaid was revealed during interrogation of Akram.

Together they were conducting the activities of PFI in Ayodhya, police said. (KB/IANS)

