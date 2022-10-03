Popular Front of India (PFI) activist nabbed in Ayodhya

The arrested accused Mohd Zaid is said to be the active member of Tabligi Jamaat of Markaz Nizamuddin and an alumnus of famous Islamic seminary Nadwa.



However, Mohd Haneef, who is Ayodhya's Ameer of Tabligi Jamaat and the father of accused Mohd Zaid claimed that the local police had arrested his son on September 29 from his house in Purani Sabzi Mandi area and had kept him in illegal detention for four days.



According to the police, Zaid has been involved in PFI events organised in Kerala. Zaid's relationships with the organisation's top leaders have also been reported.