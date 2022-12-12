Dead woman found living with second husband

A "dead" woman has been found alive, living with her second husband in Rajasthan while the first husband, charged with her 'murder' was in jail.

The woman, Aarti Devi's husband Sonu Saini, now 32, has spent 18 months in jail while his friend Gopal Saini, 30, was imprisoned for nine months. Both are out on bail.

As per police records, Aarti purportedly disappeared from her rented home in Vrindavan in 2015.

An unidentified body of a woman, which the father claimed to be his missing daughter, landed the suspects in prison.

The husband and his friend used to work at a local eatery. They were booked for murder in 2016, following a complaint at Vrindavan police station by the woman's father.

The cops probing the case were even rewarded with Rs 15,000 for nabbing the two men.