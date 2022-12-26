Kiren Rijiju assures that the government is not sabotaging the judiciary

The Law Minister said he had raised questions on the collegium system on various platforms and till 1993, there was no debate or discussion, but what happened after 1993, everybody knows. He pointed out that some political parties claim that there is friction between the executive and judiciary and that the government is trying to take control of the judiciary and at times, news outlets do it to keep masala in the news.

"But the PM has always said that the Constitution is the most sacred book and the country will be run by the Constitution," Rijiju said.

He said people can question lawmakers because "they have sent us to the Parliament but nobody can question the judges".

Referring to an event that was attended by the Chief Justice of India and other apex court judges, Rijiju said he had then said that "every 5 years we have to go to the public, but judges have not been elected by the public and they have come through their system".

He added that people will not vote on the work of judges but it is open for scrutiny in public opinion.

"Social media is open media, who can shut it down, tell me? We are public servants, committed to the public. People who work in the judiciary will have to think hard that in some manner, they are also answerable... when will a judge accept that he/she is also answerable to the people of the country, and if the judge inculcates this thinking, then the judge while passing the judgment will not get worried that something will go wrong," said Rijiju.