Delhi court asks Shikhar Dhawan's estranged wife to stop defaming him

Delhi's Patiala House Court has restrained the estranged wife of Shikhar Dhawan from leveling defamatory allegations against the India cricketer.

The family court passed an order directing Dhawan's estranged wife Aesha Mukerji, an Australian national, not to post anything defamatory against Dhawan on social media or to speak anything which could tarnish his reputation.

A plea was filed in the court by Dhawan against Mukerji claiming that his estranged wife had been threatening him to ruin his career, adding that she even circulated defamatory messages to the owner of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, Dheeraj Malhotra, intending to tarnish his reputation.

Dhawan has a son from this wedding who is presently in Mukerji's custody in Australia.

Judge Harish Kumar, however, said that if Mukerji has "real" grievances against Dhawan, she cannot be restrained from lodging them with the concerned authority.

However, the judge said: "She can certainly be restrained from sharing her grievance against him (Dhawan) with her friends, relatives, and peers of parties as well as from making it public even before approaching the appropriate authority."

"In these circumstances, she is hereby restrained till further order from circulating any of her grievances against Dhawan or her version of the dispute involved herein or the alleged defamatory and false material against him in social media, print media, or to any other forum or friends, relatives or colleagues of the parties," Kumar said. (KB/IANS)