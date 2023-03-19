NIA files chargesheet against 19 PFI leaders

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against 19 more leaders of the banned organization Popular Front of India (PFI) in a case related to a criminal conspiracy aimed at destabilizing the country, an official said.

This is the fifth chargesheet filed by the NIA in connection with the matter this month.

"The investigation has exposed a trail of funding by the PFI to its terror operatives and weapons trainers across the country, both in cash and through regular bank transfers, in the guise of payment of salaries. All these PFI trainers have been arrested in cases registered either by the NIA or by different state police forces," the NIA has alleged in the chargesheet.

An official said the NIA also froze 37 bank accounts of the PFI as well as 40 other bank accounts belonging to its 19 leaders.

The official said that a criminal conspiracy was hatched by PFI to divide the country into communal lines.