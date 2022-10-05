Popular Front of India (PFI) activists nabbed in Delhi, FIR lodged

In the latest action against the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), the Delhi Police have arrested two of its active members from the Khajuri Khas area in the national capital.

The accused were identified as Israr Ali and Mohammed Samoon.

An FIR against them was filed under sections 153-A of IPC read with sections 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activity Prevention Act.

Inspector Radhey Shyam had complained in this respect. Now Assistant Commissioner of Police, Udayveer Singh will probe the matter.