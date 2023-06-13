Meghalaya HC asks state to take action against illegal coal business

"According to the report, there are 13 coke oven plants in operation in the East Jaintia Hills and 38 further coke oven plants that are not in opearation. In West Jaintia Hills and South West Khasi Hills there are two and six coke oven plants, respectively which are not in operation.

In West Khasi Hills District there are four coke oven plants in operation and 61 others not in operation. In addition, there is one ferro alloy plant operation in the West Khasi Hills District.



"Details have been furnished in paragraph 8 as to whether the operating coke oven plants have permission to operate or otherwise. It is difficult to accept that such information as furnished in Justice Katakey's latest report would not be available to the State or the state would not do anything to check the operation of coke oven and ferro alloy plants that continue without any permission," the court observed.