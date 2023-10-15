How chats in Punjabi nailed a 'life convict' escaping law!

Eluding law enforcement agencies after commissioning a crime is no child's play.

A recent incident of a man attempting to evade legal consequences by assuming a new identity has come to light. However, his nefarious intentions were foiled when he was apprehended by vigilant Immigration personnel at the Delhi Airport.

On the intervening night of October 11-12, thirty-seven-year-old Rajeev Kumar arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport from Amsterdam, Netherlands.

At the immigration clearance counter, he claimed to be a resident of West Bengal. But when asked about the specific location in the state, he failed to give satisfactory answers raising a doubt among the officers. What strengthened their suspicion was his inability to converse in Bengali.

Subsequently, when the officials checked his mobile phone, their suspicion deepened. To their surprise, every conversation within the device was carried out in Punjabi.