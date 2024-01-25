Busting 5 Myths About Nonjudicial Punishment

Nonjudicial Punishment Also known as Article 15, Office Hours, or Captain’s Mast, nonjudicial punishment (NJP) is a part of military law that aims to punish those who commit minor or petty crimes. These crimes generally include:

· Reporting late for duty

· Destroying government property

· Petty theft

· Sleeping while on duty

· Disobeying standing orders

· Providing fake information

The punishments for NJP are relatively minor. But that doesn’t mean a service member shouldn’t fight back. They must seek the services of nonjudicial punishment lawyers at Military Law and other firms that are known for their experienced military lawyers.

These lawyers provide a range of benefits. In addition to skilled legal representation, they also help service members understand their crime, its consequences, the rights they’re entitled to, and more.

There’s another important advantage to hiring a private military lawyer. They help tackle misinformation.

Misinformation, or myth, has the potential to cause serious emotional stress to the service member. The action or lack of action that arises due to misinformation has the potential to ruin the service member’s career.

This article aims to change. It lists five popular myths related to nonjudicial punishment. Understanding the impact of these myths is crucial to a successful defense.

1. NJP isn’t severe

False.

While it is true that the NJP is often awarded for minor crimes, the consequences aren’t minor all the time.

The punishments for an NJP offense generally include

· Reduced rations

· Denied access to specific areas (applicable to bases or ships)

· Arrest in quarters

· Correctional custody

· Additional duty over existing ones

· Grade reduction

· Forfeiture of pay

· Reprimand or admonition

NJP is less severe than a court martial. But the punishment depends on the commander and the circumstances under which the service member was awarded NJP.

2. Accepting NJP revokes my right to appeal the decision

No, it doesn’t.

If the service member feels that they have been unjustly or disproportionately punished for the offense, they can appeal to the next highest authority.

There are two grounds for appealing NJP. They are:

· Punishment was unjust: There is insufficient evidence to prove the offense

· Punishment was disproportionate: The punishment is too severe for the offense

The service member facing NJP can appeal the decision within five calendar days of the punishment being awarded. The right to appeal will be revoked if there is an absence of good cause.