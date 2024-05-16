Do I Need a Personal Injury Lawyer After an Accident in Houston?

By Veselina Dzhingarova

When an accident leaves your car totaled, sends you to the ER, and turns your life upside down, you’re faced with a hard question: do I need a personal injury lawyer after a crash in Houston? The short answer is - it depends. Working with an experienced personal injury attorney can help protect your rights and get the compensation you deserve. However, every case is unique. Here are some factors to consider when deciding if you need legal representation after an accident in Houston.

The Severity of Your Injuries

According to Ryan Zehl, attorney at Zehl & Associates, if you suffered severe, permanent, or catastrophic injuries in your accident, hiring a personal injury lawyer is highly recommended. Serious injuries like brain damage, paralysis, or the loss of a limb often require extensive medical treatment and rehabilitation services that can be extremely costly. These cases typically warrant the help of a legal professional to determine liability and fight for maximum compensation.

According to statistics from the 2022 Texas Motor Vehicle Traffic Crash Facts, there were 18,880 serious injuries resulting from 15,299 serious injury crashes statewide last year. With so many serious wrecks in Texas, an attorney can help accident victims in Houston receive fair compensation for major injuries.

The Other Party’s Insurance Company

After an accident, you'll likely need to negotiate with one or more insurance companies. The other party's insurer will try to get you to accept the lowest possible settlement for your injuries and damages.

An experienced personal injury lawyer deals with insurance adjusters every day. They know how to handle negotiations and settlement offers. An attorney can assess your case and advise you when a settlement offer seems too low. They will work to secure a higher compensation amount to cover all your current and future accident-related expenses.

Disputes Over Fault and Liability

Sorting out who was at fault and held liable for an accident can get complicated. If there are disputes over which driver was negligent or caused the crash, a lawyer can investigate, establish liability, and fight for your legal rights. For example, in Texas in 2022, 48% of those killed in crashes were reported as unrestrained. If you sustained injuries as a restrained driver in a collision with an unrestrained driver, a lawyer can help prove the other motorist's negligence.

If You Were in a Rideshare or Commercial Vehicle Accident

Crashes involving rideshare services like Uber or Lyft, or commercial vehicles like big rigs and company trucks, involve unique legal considerations. These accidents often have multiple insurance policies in play, complex liability questions, and serious injuries. Having an attorney for guidance is key.

If You Were Hit by an Uninsured or Underinsured Driver in Houston

Unfortunately, around 8.3% of Texas drivers are uninsured. If an at-fault uninsured or underinsured driver injured you, collecting compensation for your losses will be very difficult without legal help. An attorney can assist you in accessing special insurance funds to recover damages in these situations.

No matter your specific accident circumstances, consulting with a knowledgeable Houston personal injury lawyer is always a smart first step. An attorney will advise you on the strength of your potential injury claim and options to protect your rights. With their guidance, car accident victims can make informed choices on seeking fair compensation.