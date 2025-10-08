YouTuber Ajeet Bharti Interrogated by Noida Police Over Remarks Against CJI Gavai

Noida Police questioned YouTuber and commentator Ajeet Bharti on October 7, 2025, following his remarks about Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai. Bharti was taken to Sector 58 police station and later transferred to the Deputy Commissioner of Police’s office for further interrogation.

The questioning occurred a day after Bharti posted a video on social media platforms, including X, commenting on an incident involving CJI Gavai.

In the video, Bharti referred to CJI Gavai as an “undeserving judge” and stated that he “should face a contempt of court case.” The caption of the video read, “Gavai is a lousy, undeserving judge, and he should face a contempt (of court) case.”

During the video, Bharti also described CJI Gavai as a “terrible judge” and claimed he “harbors anti-Hindu sentiments.” The remarks prompted several social media users to demand action against Bharti.

The comments were in response to an incident on October 6, 2025, in the Supreme Court’s Court No. 1 during case mentions. At approximately 11:35 a.m., advocate Rakesh Kishore, aged 71, attempted to throw a shoe at CJI Gavai, shouting, “Sanatan ka apmaan nahi sahenge” (We will not tolerate the insult of Sanatan Dharma).

Security personnel restrained Kishore and escorted him out of the courtroom. The Bar Council of India suspended Kishore’s license to practice law following the incident.