YouTuber Ajeet Bharti Interrogated by Noida Police Over Remarks Against CJI Gavai

Key Points:
YouTuber and commentator Ajeet Bharti was questioned by Noida Police on October 7, 2025
Bharti’s video called CJI Gavai an “undeserving judge” and suggested he should face a contempt of court case.
The events have sparked debates over courtroom security, freedom of speech, and respect for judicial authority.
Noida Police questioned YouTuber and commentator Ajeet Bharti on October 7, 2025, following his remarks about Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai. Bharti was taken to Sector 58 police station and later transferred to the Deputy Commissioner of Police’s office for further interrogation.
The questioning occurred a day after Bharti posted a video on social media platforms, including X, commenting on an incident involving CJI Gavai.
In the video, Bharti referred to CJI Gavai as an “undeserving judge” and stated that he “should face a contempt of court case.” The caption of the video read, “Gavai is a lousy, undeserving judge, and he should face a contempt (of court) case.”
During the video, Bharti also described CJI Gavai as a “terrible judge” and claimed he “harbors anti-Hindu sentiments.” The remarks prompted several social media users to demand action against Bharti.
The comments were in response to an incident on October 6, 2025, in the Supreme Court’s Court No. 1 during case mentions. At approximately 11:35 a.m., advocate Rakesh Kishore, aged 71, attempted to throw a shoe at CJI Gavai, shouting, “Sanatan ka apmaan nahi sahenge” (We will not tolerate the insult of Sanatan Dharma).
Security personnel restrained Kishore and escorted him out of the courtroom. The Bar Council of India suspended Kishore’s license to practice law following the incident.
The courtroom disruption stemmed from a prior hearing on September 16, 2025, when CJI Gavai dismissed a petition seeking restoration of a Lord Vishnu idol at the Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh, a site protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
During that hearing, CJI Gavai remarked, “Go and ask the deity itself to do something now. You say you are a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu. So go and pray now.” Kishore later cited these remarks as the reason for his actions, stating he was “deeply hurt” by them.
Ajeet Bharti, from Begusarai, Bihar, describes himself as a media professional. He has nearly 500,000 followers on X and over 700,000 YouTube subscribers, was released around 4:30 p.m. on October 7 after questioning.
Speaking briefly to the media outside the ACP office, Bharti identified himself as a journalist and declined further comment. On X, he posted, “I am safe and sound. No arrest has happened, no custody. You all don’t worry. This is a part of a journalist’s life.”
Noida Police have not issued an official statement regarding potential charges. Bharti has previously been in the news for comments targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The October 6 incident and Bharti’s subsequent remarks have raised concerns about courtroom security.
