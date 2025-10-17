Delhi HC Imposes Rs 20K Cost on Centre for Concealing Facts in Sameer Wankhede Promotion Case

New Delhi, Oct 17: The Delhi High Court on Friday imposed a cost of Rs 20,000 on the Union government for concealing facts in its review petition challenging a previous ruling that upheld the promotion of Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and former NCB officer Sameer Dnyandev Wankhede.

Dismissing the Centre's review plea, a Bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Madhu Jain deprecated the conduct of the government and said, “We expect that the petitioner as a State would disclose all facts truthfully before filing the petition. For this, we dismiss the present review petition with a cost of Rs 20,000.”

The matter arose from a direction issued by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in December 2024, asking the Union government to open the sealed cover containing Wankhede's promotion details. The CAT had ruled that if the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recommended his name, he should be promoted to the post of Additional Commissioner with effect from January 2021.

The Delhi High Court upheld the CAT's order on August 28, after which the government filed a review petition claiming that departmental proceedings had been initiated against Wankhede between the reservation of judgment on July 29 and its pronouncement on August 28.