Questions on Judicial Independence and Interference: Justice Muralidhar, Justice Sreedharan, and The Centre

Judicial Transfers and the Case of Justice Sreedharan

On Saturday, 18 October 2025, Justice Atul Sreedharan was transferred from the Madhya Pradesh High Court to the Allahabad High Court, under recommendation of the Union government. The Supreme Court Collegium had earlier proposed posting him to Chhattisgarh but modified its decision at the government’s request. The Collegium made a rare public acknowledgment that reconsideration was sought by the Centre, which has reignited concerns about executive influence in judicial appointments.

Justice Sreedharan was originally recommended for transfer to the Chhattisgarh High Court in August 2025, where he would have been among the senior-most judges and part of the High Court Collegium responsible for recommending appointments. In October 2025, the Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai, altered the decision, posting him instead to Allahabad, where he will rank seventh and, therefore, be excluded from the Collegium’s decision making.

The resolution stated only that the change was made “on reconsideration sought by the Government.” No explanation was provided for why the executive objected to his Chhattisgarh posting, or why the Collegium, which has the constitutional authority to reiterate its recommendations, chose to acquiesce.

The development, recorded in a brief Collegium resolution dated 14 October 2025, is part of a growing series of instances that have drawn attention to the uneasy balance between the judiciary and the executive. It follows a pattern seen in the transfer of judges who have issued rulings critical of the government, most notably Justice S. Muralidhar’s move from the Delhi High Court to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2020, a decision that came within hours of his order directing Delhi Police to act against hate speech by political leaders during the Delhi riots.

Observers point out that the government’s request came months after Justice Sreedharan had ordered the registration of an FIR against a state minister for using communal slurs against an Army officer, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. He had also taken suo motu cognisance of caste-based discrimination in Madhya Pradesh and questioned the misuse of preventive detention laws during his earlier tenure in Jammu and Kashmir, where he was known for upholding individual liberty and quashing illegal detentions under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

During his time in J&K, Justice Sreedharan’s bench had repeatedly warned against “psychologically overawing” courts with arguments of nationalism or national security. His transfer back to Madhya Pradesh came just weeks before he was due to become Acting Chief Justice of the J&K High Court. Within months, he was again recommended for transfer, and then shifted, at the government’s request, to a court where his administrative influence would be minimal.

Legal scholars such as G. Mohan Gopal have described this as part of a larger effort “to fill High Courts with judges whose worldview is more comfortable for those in power.” Retired Justice M.B. Lokur, who had earlier opposed the transfer of Justice Muralidhar during his own tenure, said the practice of shifting judges for “inconvenient” decisions strikes at the root of judicial independence.

The Muralidhar Precedent

Justice Sreedharan’s experience mirrors that of Justice S. Muralidhar.

Justice Muralidhar had ordered urgent midnight hearings during the Delhi riots of 2020, pressing the police to register cases against political figures accused of hate speech. Hours later, the Centre notified his transfer to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The move was decried publicly and sparked a rare show of outrage and solidarity from Delhi High Court lawyers, who hailed Muralidhar as a “judge of courage.”

During his subsequent tenure, Justice Muralidhar continued to emphasise the need for judicial accountability and institutional courage. His writings and speeches have since reflected on the growing pressure on judges to conform, the lack of transparency in transfers, and the creeping sense that independence was being redefined to align with political convenience.

The parallels between these episodes are hard to miss. Both judges were known for rulings that foregrounded liberty and constitutional accountability; both were transferred at critical junctures; and in both cases, the executive’s influence appeared to coincide with the judiciary’s restraint.

During his tenure, Justice Muralidhar often pointed to faultlines in the SC’s functioning. He has highlighted cases of caste discrimination and gender inequality practices by sitting judges. He has pointed to cases of ‘institutional amnesia’ where the court simply forgot about contentious issues, like the Babri Masjid case, for years before taking them up again suddenly. Finally and most relevant, he has demonstrated how several notable judgements have aligned with institutional positions.

In August 2025, after his retirement, Muralidhar doubled down on his criticisms of the judiciary with the release of his book [In]Complete Justice: The Supreme Court at 75. The book highlighted several notable judgements that failed to bring justice, like that of G.N. Saibaba, and argued that the court failed to implement binding judgements issued by, like in cases of ‘bulldozer justice’, thereby maintaining the status quo.

Justice Abhay S. Oka, in a lecture delivered earlier this year, captured the essence of the concern of institutional pressure. “Judges should be prepared to deliver judgments which are not liked by the popular majority,” he said, adding that morality for a judge lies in upholding the Constitution even when public or political opinion is hostile. Referring to the 2020 Delhi riots, he noted that “someday we have to consider whether the judges who met at midnight faced consequences for their bold decisions.” His observation underlined what many within the legal community see as a pattern: judges who assert independence often find themselves marginalised through transfers or overlooked for elevation.

See Also: Centre notifies appointment of 7 permanent judges in Allahabad HC