Centre notifies appointment of 7 permanent judges in Allahabad HC

The Centre on Friday issued notification regarding appointment of seven permanent judges in the Allahabad High Court, acting on the recommendations made by the CJI D.Y. Chandrachud-led Supreme Court collegium on September 14.

The President appointed Justices Umesh Chandra Sharma, Renu Agarwal, Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra, Mayank Kumar Jain, Shiv Shanker Prasad, Gajendra Kumar, and Nalin Kumar Srivastava as permanent judges of the High Court from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint S/Shri Justices (i) Umesh Chandra Sharma, (ii) Smt. Renu Agarwal, (iii) Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra, (iv) Mayank Kumar Jain, (v) Shiv Shanker Prasad, (vi) Gajendra Kumar, and (vii) Nalin Kumar Srivastava, Additional Judges of Allahabad High Court, to be Judges of that High Court with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices,” said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

The Supreme Court Collegium recommended their appointment after the Collegium of the Allahabad High Court had unanimously forwarded its recommendation for these names on May 1.

The SC Collegium said that it consulted other Judges of the Supreme Court who were conversant with the affairs of the Allahabad High Court in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure.