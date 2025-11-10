360Kg of Explosives, Weapons, Ammunition Recovered from Doctor’s Residence in Faridabad Amidst Terror Links

Key Points
Police officials have recovered around 360kg of an explosive substance from a medical college residence in Faridabad, along with weapons, ammunition, and other contraband.
A Kashmiri doctor has been arrested in the case, following the earlier arrest of another doctor in Uttar Pradesh which led to the discovery of the operation in question.
This was part of a larger crackdown on terror networks undertaken by Jammu & Kashmir Police.
In a joint operation by Jammu & Kashmir Police and Haryana Police, officials recovered around 360kg of an explosive substance from a medical college residence in Faridabad, Haryana. Dr. Muzammil Shakeel of Al Falah University was arrested in the case.
The recovery was made during a raid on Sunday, 9 November 2025. The substance was initially suspected to be RDX – a highly explosive, synthetic compound – but it was later clarified as being ammonium nitrate, a chemical used in both fertilizers and commercial explosives.
Along with the chemical, officials confiscated an assault rifle, a pistol, several rounds of ammunition, 24 remote controls, 20 timers, multiple walkie-talkie sets, 5kg of heavy metal, batteries, wiring, and a car, amongst other contraband.
“This joint operation has been going on for fifteen days,” said Satendar Kumar, Faridabad Commissioner of Police, “Two accused persons have been booked until now, including Dr. Muzammil from Faridabad, and another accused, Aadil Rather, has been arrested from J&K's Saharanpur.”
The Haryana raid followed the earlier arrest of Dr. Aadil Rather by J&K Police in an arms case.
Dr. Rather was picked from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh under suspicion of connections to terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Up till October 2024, Rather was working at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag, Kashmir. He came under suspicion while police were investigating the appearance of posters promoting JeM in Anantnag.
Following his arrest in UP, where he was working, police recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunition rounds from his locker in the GMC. During subsequent interrogations, Rather provided investigators with information about Shakeel which led the raid.
Efforts are underway to trace the origin of the seized materials, the method of their transport, and their intended use. Officials believe that the ammonium nitrate was sourced from Haryana itself but suspect that the operation was orchestrated by a larger network of cross-border terror handlers.
“This is not a routine recovery — it suggests deep infiltration of terror logistics networks extending beyond J&K. The use of medical professionals as facilitators adds an alarming dimension,” a police official told the Deccan Herald about the case.
The discoveries were made by J&K Police as part of a larger crackdown on terror networks in Kulgam district of the state. Kulgam Police had, on 8 November 2025, begun investigating sensitive areas with a history of encounters. Individuals accused under the UAPA and PSA, relatives of known militants, and suspected Overground Workers of terror outfits were examined by officials.
Both doctors have been transported back to J&K for further interrogation. [Rh]
