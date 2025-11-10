360Kg of Explosives, Weapons, Ammunition Recovered from Doctor’s Residence in Faridabad Amidst Terror Links

In a joint operation by Jammu & Kashmir Police and Haryana Police, officials recovered around 360kg of an explosive substance from a medical college residence in Faridabad, Haryana. Dr. Muzammil Shakeel of Al Falah University was arrested in the case.

The recovery was made during a raid on Sunday, 9 November 2025. The substance was initially suspected to be RDX – a highly explosive, synthetic compound – but it was later clarified as being ammonium nitrate, a chemical used in both fertilizers and commercial explosives.

Along with the chemical, officials confiscated an assault rifle, a pistol, several rounds of ammunition, 24 remote controls, 20 timers, multiple walkie-talkie sets, 5kg of heavy metal, batteries, wiring, and a car, amongst other contraband.

“This joint operation has been going on for fifteen days,” said Satendar Kumar, Faridabad Commissioner of Police, “Two accused persons have been booked until now, including Dr. Muzammil from Faridabad, and another accused, Aadil Rather, has been arrested from J&K's Saharanpur.”

The Haryana raid followed the earlier arrest of Dr. Aadil Rather by J&K Police in an arms case.

