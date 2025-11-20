Supreme Court: President, Governors Not Bound by Timelines to Approve Bills

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 20 November 2025, delivered a key verdict clarifying that State Governors and the President cannot be bound by a fixed deadline when deciding whether to give assent to bills. The ruling came from a five judge Constitution Bench responding to a rare Presidential reference.

The bench, comprising CJI Gavai and Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, P.S. Narasimha and A.S. Chandurkar, held that attempts to prescribe deadlines under Articles 200 and 201 of the Constitution are “strictly contrary” to its framework. It also asserted that non-adherence to timelines by the executive figures could not be construed as ‘deemed assent’. This provides a definitive clarification on the separation of powers in India’s federal structure.

The Bench stated that passing a bill automatically, in case the President or Governor failed to act within a time limit, would amount to the judiciary assuming the role of the executive. Further, the Bench held that decisions made by Governors or the President under Articles 200 and 201 are broadly non-justiciable – they cannot be brought to court during the decision-making stage. Rather, judicial review begins only after a bill becomes law.

The court did add a caveat: if there is an extraordinarily long and unexplained delay by a Governor in granting assent, courts may intervene under limited circumstances. But they cannot fix a universal time limit.