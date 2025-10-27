Justice Surya Kant to Be India’s Next Chief Justice: CJI Gavai Makes Formal Recommendation

Chief Justice of India B. R. Gavai has recommended Justice Surya Kant as his successor to the Union Law Ministry on 27th October 2025. Gavai will be retiring on 23rd November 2025, and the new CJI will assume office from 24th November 2025. The recommendation follows the convention of appointing the senior-most Supreme Court judge as the next CJI, ensuring continuity in judicial administration. The procedure has started in the Law Ministry, which will formally notify the appointment after receiving the recommendation.

CJI Justice B.R. Gavai

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was born into a family with political roots in Amravati, Maharashtra, on 24th November 1960. His father, R. S. Gavai was a veteran social justice activist and governor. He began working as an advocate on 16th March 1985 after obtaining his law degree. He first started his practice with senior counsel Raja S. Bhonsale and later went on to work independently before the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court.

He served as the standing counsel for universities and municipalities before becoming Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor from 1992 to 1993. He then went on to hold the position of Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor for the Nagpur Bench from 2000. He was promoted to Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court on 14th November 2003 and became a permanent judge on 12th November 2005. He took office as a judge of the Supreme Court of India on 24th May 2019. He was appointed as the 52nd Chief Justice of India on 14th May 2025 and will retire on 23rd November 2025.