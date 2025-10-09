'A forgotten chapter': CJI Gavai on Object Throwing Attempt in Court

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, broke his silence on the recent incident in which a lawyer attempted to throw an object at the bench led by him, stating that he and his fellow judge were "very shocked" at the time but have since treated the matter as "a forgotten chapter".

"My learned brother and I were very shocked with what happened on Monday. For us, it is a forgotten chapter," CJI Gavai said.

His remarks came during a discussion when senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan recalled a similar incident from ten years ago. "Something similar happened 10 years ago in the neighbouring court. The two judges there had taken a different view on what procedure should be followed while invoking contempt powers," Sankaranarayanan said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the second-highest law officer of the Centre, said that the advocate’s act was "completely unpardonable", adding that he was let off only because of the CJI Gavai’s "magnanimity".