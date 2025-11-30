Guilty by Marriage: How a Family is Punished Under UAPA

By Huneza Khan

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: On Raksha Bandhan this year, Rahela (40) stood outside Bhopal jail from 8 am to 10 pm, waiting to see her husband. The meeting lasted 15 minutes. When her turn finally came, the guard did not call her by name, but instead shouted, “HuT wale aa jaayein [HuT families, come forward]”. Once a lecturer, her husband, Mohammed Saleem (42), was now reduced to a label.

“He tells me that they only give him food that is enough just to survive. He used to weigh 100 kilograms, and now he is only 70 kilograms. Anything untoward happens outside, they punish him inside. I die every day thinking about his experiences in jail,” Rahela told 101Reporters.

Rahela is struggling with the situation largely on her own, having lost the support of most of her family after she converted to Islam in 2012, three years after her husband. “As converts, we lost our families and became families with other converts. And when Saleem and others were arrested, these gatherings were called ‘group meetings’ held as part of a conspiracy,” she said.

The trauma extends to her children. “I have to answer their questions every day. I have to brainmap them. They ask, ‘What has our father done to be called a terrorist? In movies, terrorists have guns, but we never saw him with one.’ Once, a boy asked my son, ‘Did you cause the Ahmedabad plane crash?’ He came home in tears, asking, ‘How could my friend say to me?’”

Her family’s ordeal is part of a larger pattern. Saleem is among thousands of people held under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), one of India’s toughest laws. The Act allows prolonged detention without trial, makes bail difficult, and broadens the scope of admissible evidence. Courts can deny bail if accusations appear “prima facie true.” As a result, accused individuals often spend years in jail while trials crawl forward and their families begin serving a sentence long before any verdict is delivered.

The Ministry of Home Affairs told Parliament that 8,719 UAPA cases were registered between 2014 and 2022. Only 222, or about 2.5% ended in conviction.