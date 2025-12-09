Supreme Court Allows SC Certificate Based on Mother’s Caste in ‘Non-Sweeping’ Ruling

The Supreme Court, on Monday, 8 December 2025, allowed a minor girl from Puducherry to receive a Scheduled Caste (SC) certificate based on her mother’s caste, Adi Dravida, even though her father does not belong to an SC community.

The bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi declined to interfere with a Madras High Court order that had already directed the issuance of the certificate, saying the child’s education and welfare could not be held hostage to rigid interpretations of caste inheritance. “With changing times, why can’t a caste certificate be issued based on the mother’s caste?” the bench observed.

The child’s mother, an Adi Dravida woman, had sought SC certificates for all three of her children. She argued that her parents and grandparents belonged to the same community, and that her husband lived with her at her parental home after marriage.

Presidential notifications from 1964 and 2002, along with Home Ministry guidelines, generally tie a child’s caste to the father’s caste and domicile. The Supreme Court acknowledged these, but said the immediate concern was the child’s right to continue education.

The bench clarified that the broader constitutional question of whether caste can systematically be inherited from the mother remains undecided. the judgement is non-sweeping, meaning it cannot act as a precedent for future cases which will need to be examined on an individual basis.