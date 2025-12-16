Meta AI Listens, Personalises Ads; But Insists Private Chats are Off-Limits

Meta will personalise ads and content using users’ interactions with its AI chatbots starting December 16, 2025.
The company denies reading private messages, stating that end-to-end encrypted chats remain off-limits.
The policy has triggered privacy concerns and will not initially apply in the UK, EU, and South Korea.
Meta has begun implementing a new policy from December 16, 2025, which will allow the company to monitor users’ interactions with its Artificial Intelligence (AI) products such as AI chatbots. The data will then be used to personalise ads, posts, and content across various social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Meta has stated that information regarding the change has been appearing in users’ inboxes and apps since October 7, ahead of the policy coming into effect today.
The conversations that users have with AI will now be fed into the company’s database and used in its recommendation system. The advertisements and content shown to people in their feeds will be influenced by these interactions. The company describes the policy as a way of personalising the user experience online, which would result in better alignment with an individual’s interests by showing them more relevant content.
The announcement has sparked an online debate focused on privacy breaches by the company. Many users have expressed fears of Meta reading private chats with friends and family, blurring the line between private and public spaces. Concerns about personal messages being read for advertising purposes flooded the internet. However, the company has outright denied such claims, clarifying that the policy applies specifically to interactions with AI products and not to personal conversations between users.
The company further added that private messages are protected through end-to-end encryption, making them private and inaccessible. Even Meta itself has no access to private chats, which are only accessible to the users involved in the conversation. These encrypted conversations will not be used for any database or personalisation purposes, clearing doubts among the public. Meta has also clarified that conversations with AI will not appear publicly in users’ feeds, nor will they be visible to advertisers. They will only influence advertising, making interest-based advertisements more relevant to individuals. The company has also stated that certain sensitive topics, including health conditions, political views, religious beliefs, or sexual orientation, will not be used as signals for ad targeting.
The policy will not roll out everywhere at the same time. Regions where the new policy will not be applied initially include the United Kingdom, European Union countries, and South Korea, where data protection regulations are stricter. Further information regarding the next phase of the rollout is yet to be announced by the company.
The policy has faced criticism, raising questions about consent and transparency. Although AI chatbot conversations are not end-to-end encrypted, users often perceive them to be private, and the idea of these conversations influencing advertising algorithms has made many uncomfortable. Concerns have also been raised about how such conversational data will be handled and protected over time. Amid these concerns, Meta has stood its ground, stating that the purpose of the policy is to improve user experience rather than intrude on privacy, by reducing irrelevant content.
Suggested Reading: