Meta AI Listens, Personalises Ads; But Insists Private Chats are Off-Limits

Meta has begun implementing a new policy from December 16, 2025, which will allow the company to monitor users’ interactions with its Artificial Intelligence (AI) products such as AI chatbots. The data will then be used to personalise ads, posts, and content across various social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Meta has stated that information regarding the change has been appearing in users’ inboxes and apps since October 7, ahead of the policy coming into effect today.

The conversations that users have with AI will now be fed into the company’s database and used in its recommendation system. The advertisements and content shown to people in their feeds will be influenced by these interactions. The company describes the policy as a way of personalising the user experience online, which would result in better alignment with an individual’s interests by showing them more relevant content.