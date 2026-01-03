MeitY Asks X to Regulate Grok AI; MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Raises Serious Concerns Over Misuse and Violation of Women’s Privacy And Dignity

Key Points:
The Ministry Of Electronics And Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a notice to X, formerly Twitter, seeking restriction and regulation of Grok AI. The notice, issued on January 2, 2026, to the Chief Compliance Officer of X Corp., India Operations states its (Grok AI) alleged failure to comply with statutory due diligence obligations under the IT Act, 2000 and the IT Rules, 2021.
The letter issued on X is a response to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi’s request to the MeitY, flagging concerns over the misuse of Grok AI, to create obscene, vulgar and objectionable images.
On January 2, 2026, Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote to the Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, regarding the aforementioned concerns. In a post on X, she addressed Ashwani Vaishnaw, stating that Grok AI is being misused to sexualise and undress women, accessing their images on social media.
She further stated: “There have to be guardrails put in place by features such as Grok that do not violate women’s dignity, big tech firms need to take the onus. And I wish men indulging in such behaviour were educated better at their homes & schools so as to not become such sick perverts in their adulthood.”
In the letter, Priyanka Chaturvedi also mentioned that Grok AI is adhering to requests of users without any terms and conditions. She stated: “This is a breach of women’s right to privacy as well as unauthorized use of their pictures, which is not just unethical but also criminal.”
Addressing these grave concerns, she urged the MeitY to take appropriate and immediate steps in this matter, to resolve the issue. She also said that as a nation, India couldn’t stand silently when women’s rights and dignity are violated. “As a nation we must take this up on a priority to ensure women are not the victims of such openly criminal practices and further silence and push them out of these platforms”, she added.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology took strict action in this regard and issued the letter to X, on the same day. In its letter to the Chief Compliance Officer of X Corp India, the Ministry said that Grok AI is allegedly being misused by users to create fake accounts for hosting, generating, publishing and sharing obscene images and videos of women in a derogatory and vulgar manner. It stated that the platform is not adhering to regulatory provisions laid down under the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the IT Rules, 2021.
The Ministry underlined that compliance with the IT Act and the IT Rules, 2021 is mandatory and not optional. It has sought an Action Taken Report and called for immediate steps to prevent the hosting, generation and circulation of obscene, nude, indecent and sexually explicit content through misuse of AI-based services.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology also cautioned that any continued non-compliance would be viewed seriously and could invite strict legal action against the social media platform.
