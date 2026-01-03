MeitY Asks X to Regulate Grok AI; MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Raises Serious Concerns Over Misuse and Violation of Women’s Privacy And Dignity

MeitY Issues Notice to X Over Grok AI Misuse

The Ministry Of Electronics And Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a notice to X, formerly Twitter, seeking restriction and regulation of Grok AI. The notice, issued on January 2, 2026, to the Chief Compliance Officer of X Corp., India Operations states its (Grok AI) alleged failure to comply with statutory due diligence obligations under the IT Act, 2000 and the IT Rules, 2021.

The letter issued on X is a response to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi’s request to the MeitY, flagging concerns over the misuse of Grok AI, to create obscene, vulgar and objectionable images.

Priyanka Chaturvedi Flags Concerns on Women’s Dignity and Privacy

On January 2, 2026, Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote to the Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, regarding the aforementioned concerns. In a post on X, she addressed Ashwani Vaishnaw, stating that Grok AI is being misused to sexualise and undress women, accessing their images on social media.

She further stated: “There have to be guardrails put in place by features such as Grok that do not violate women’s dignity, big tech firms need to take the onus. And I wish men indulging in such behaviour were educated better at their homes & schools so as to not become such sick perverts in their adulthood.”

In the letter, Priyanka Chaturvedi also mentioned that Grok AI is adhering to requests of users without any terms and conditions. She stated: “This is a breach of women’s right to privacy as well as unauthorized use of their pictures, which is not just unethical but also criminal.”

Addressing these grave concerns, she urged the MeitY to take appropriate and immediate steps in this matter, to resolve the issue. She also said that as a nation, India couldn’t stand silently when women’s rights and dignity are violated. “As a nation we must take this up on a priority to ensure women are not the victims of such openly criminal practices and further silence and push them out of these platforms”, she added.