Supreme Court Declines to Intervene in Vijay-Starrer Jana Nayagan Censor Certification Plea, Directs Producer to Madras High Court

The controversy dates back to an order passed by a single judge of the Madras High Court that allowed the producer’s petition and directed the CBFC to issue a U/A 16+ certificate after certain modifications. However, the Division Bench stayed the single judge’s order upon an urgent appeal by the CBFC later the same day, stating that the certification authority had not been given sufficient opportunity to present its case.

The Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G. Arul Murugan, stated that the CBFC had limited time to respond, given that the petition was filed on January 6, 2026, and the hearing was taken up on January 7, 2026. It further added that announcing a release date of January 9, 2026, without prior certification appeared to place undue pressure on the court in relation to the case.

Members of the examining committee reportedly recommended a U/A 16+ certificate, which was objected to by one member, leading to the delay in certification by the CBFC. The board also raised concerns regarding the use of emblems associated with the armed forces, which require expert examination.

The film Jana Nayagan has been drawing significant attention as it is Vijay’s last film before his full-time entry into politics through his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the film remains unreleased due to the pending certification clearance.

(SY)