ED Attaches Anil Ambani’s ₹3,716 Crore Mumbai ‘Abode’ in ₹40,000 Crore RCom Bank Fraud Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on 25 February 2026, provisionally attached Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani’s ₹3,716.83 crore residential property, ‘Abode’, in connection with the ongoing RCom bank fraud case. A day later, Ambani appeared before the ED’s headquarters in New Delhi for a second round of questioning.

‘Abode’ is a multi-storeyed residence located in Mumbai’s Pali Hill. A part of the property, worth ₹473.17 crore, had earlier been attached by the agency in November 2025. With the latest action, issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the cumulative value of assets attached in the case has crossed ₹15,700 crore.

The ED action follows an investigation initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Reliance Communications Ltd., Anil Ambani and others under Sections 120-B, 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1989. According to the ED, RCom and its group companies availed loans from domestic and foreign lenders, with a total outstanding amount of ₹40,185 crore.

“ED investigation has revealed that among other assets, the Pali Hill property was aggregated into the RiseE Trust – a private family trust of the members of Mr. Anil Ambani’s family. This was done to make it appear as though Mr. Anil Ambani is not involved,” the ED said in a statement.

The agency claims that the restructuring was intended to preserve family wealth and shield the asset from recovery actions by banks. It alleged that the corporate restructuring ensured wealth preservation and resource generation by aggregating the property into the RiseE Trust, thereby protecting it from personal liabilities arising from personal guarantees extended by Ambani to lender banks against loans sanctioned to RCom.

“The property was intended to be beneficially used and owned by the Anil Ambani family and not for the distressed public banks whose loans turned NPA (non-performing asset),” the ED stated.

A provisional attachment order under the PMLA is issued to prevent the accused from transacting, selling or transferring the asset during the course of investigation. The attachment remains subject to confirmation by the Adjudicating Authority under the PMLA.