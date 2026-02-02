Anil Ambani, Jeffery Epstein and Modi: Fresh Files Reveal How Ambani and Epstein Allegedly Facilitated Meetings Between Washington and Delhi ‘Leadership’

Another set of March 2017 messages referred to a planned dinner in Paris involving Ambani, Epstein and “Ehud,” believed to be former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak. Ambani cancelled, citing a dinner with then French President François Hollande. Ambani’s business interests at the time included defence ventures, including involvement linked to the Rafale fighter aircraft deal.

The files also contain exchanges in which Ambani asked about the US ambassadorial nominee to India, suggesting retired General David Petraeus. Epstein replied that policy analyst Ashley Tellis was also in contention at the time.

A separate focus of the documents is a meeting in New York on 23 May 2019. Records cited in reporting say Ambani arrived at Epstein’s Manhattan residence that afternoon. Later that evening, Epstein messaged Bannon describing a “really interesting modi meeting.” He wrote that “modi sending someone to see me on thurs” and later referred to having met Modi’s “guy,” who allegedly said, “no one in wash speaks to him,” referring to Modi, and that Modi’s “main enemy is CHINA! and their proxy in the region pakistan.”

Epstein also wrote to Ambani suggesting that Modi might enjoy meeting Bannon because they “share the china problem.” Ambani replied “Sure,” after which Epstein told Bannon “modi on board.”

The records also describe a broader personal and business relationship between Ambani and Epstein. Messages from 2017 show Epstein offering introductions to international figures, discussing defence contacts, and suggesting Ambani use secure messaging platforms. In 2019, amid Ambani’s legal and financial challenges, the two exchanged messages about financing options, including a proposed $750 million arrangement. Epstein advised on structuring financial products and cautioned about regulatory disclosure.