Anil Ambani, Jeffery Epstein and Modi: Fresh Files Reveal How Ambani and Epstein Allegedly Facilitated Meetings Between Washington and Delhi ‘Leadership’

Key Points
US DoJ releases include messages in which Jeffrey Epstein claimed Anil Ambani sought help arranging access to senior figures in Donald Trump’s circle ahead of PM Modi’s 2017 US visit.
Records show Ambani met Epstein in New York in May 2019, after which Epstein told Steve Bannon he had met “Modi’s guy.”
The Ministry of External Affairs rejected Epstein’s claims regarding Modi’s 2017 Israel visit as “trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal.”
Newly released documents from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) have brought renewed scrutiny to past communications between convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Indian businessman Anil Ambani, with messages referencing India’s political leadership, US power brokers, and key diplomatic visits during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term.
The material forms part of millions of pages of heavily redacted records recovered during US investigations into Epstein’s activities. Several of the messages cited in media reports describe contact between Ambani and Epstein between 2017 and 2019. The correspondence includes discussions about US–India relations, defence cooperation, and possible meetings with figures linked to US President Donald Trump’s administration.
According to messages dated 16 March 2017, Ambani wrote that he had been in Delhi and that the “Leadership wld like ur help for me to meet jared and bannon asap.” The message referred to Trump associates Jared Kushner and Steve Bannon ahead of a likely visit by Modi to Washington that summer. Epstein replied that Kushner and Bannon were extremely busy, meeting “15 people a day,” and suggested such meetings might not allow for “meaningful” discussion.
The same records indicate Epstein emailed Trump associate Tom Barrack on 17 March 2017, saying Ambani would be in New York and that “modi is coming in may.” Later exchanges show Ambani asking Epstein about the dates of Modi’s Washington visit and referring to “track 2” contacts, a term used for informal diplomatic channels.
Epstein’s messages also linked India-related discussions to US policy conversations. On 12 April 2017, Ambani told Epstein that US National Security Advisor HR McMaster was visiting and that Modi would travel to Washington in June 2017, with a focus on “India pakistan defense.” Epstein replied with what he described as insights into US policy constraints, stating that some defence technologies could only be made in the United States.
Another set of March 2017 messages referred to a planned dinner in Paris involving Ambani, Epstein and “Ehud,” believed to be former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak. Ambani cancelled, citing a dinner with then French President François Hollande. Ambani’s business interests at the time included defence ventures, including involvement linked to the Rafale fighter aircraft deal.
The files also contain exchanges in which Ambani asked about the US ambassadorial nominee to India, suggesting retired General David Petraeus. Epstein replied that policy analyst Ashley Tellis was also in contention at the time.
A separate focus of the documents is a meeting in New York on 23 May 2019. Records cited in reporting say Ambani arrived at Epstein’s Manhattan residence that afternoon. Later that evening, Epstein messaged Bannon describing a “really interesting modi meeting.” He wrote that “modi sending someone to see me on thurs” and later referred to having met Modi’s “guy,” who allegedly said, “no one in wash speaks to him,” referring to Modi, and that Modi’s “main enemy is CHINA! and their proxy in the region pakistan.”
Epstein also wrote to Ambani suggesting that Modi might enjoy meeting Bannon because they “share the china problem.” Ambani replied “Sure,” after which Epstein told Bannon “modi on board.”
The records also describe a broader personal and business relationship between Ambani and Epstein. Messages from 2017 show Epstein offering introductions to international figures, discussing defence contacts, and suggesting Ambani use secure messaging platforms. In 2019, amid Ambani’s legal and financial challenges, the two exchanged messages about financing options, including a proposed $750 million arrangement. Epstein advised on structuring financial products and cautioned about regulatory disclosure.
Anil Ambani has not commented on the issue.
The Indian government has strongly rejected Epstein’s claims concerning Modi’s 2017 Israel visit. In a statement on 31 January 2026, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that beyond the fact of the Prime Minister’s official visit to Israel in July 2017, the rest of the allusions in Epstein’s email were “little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal” and should be dismissed “with the utmost contempt.”
The MEA statement came after emails surfaced in which Epstein wrote that Modi had “danced and sang in israel for the benefit of the US president” and that the visit had “worked.”
Political reactions in India have followed. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal described the reports as a “huge wake-up call” and called on Modi to “come clean.” Congress spokespersons also raised questions about emails from 24 May 2019, referencing Modi and Bannon. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, in turn, accused the opposition of misrepresenting the content of the emails, saying an email had been edited to add words not present in the original.
Epstein, a financier and registered sex offender since 2008, died in a New York prison in August 2019 while awaiting trial on trafficking charges. A recent spate of document disclosures has reignited debate about Epstein’s network of global contacts, with many prominent personalities mentioned in the communications. This spotlight has now shone on India as well, with many prominent politicians and businessmen figuring in the files.
